Jack Stoddard Joins Carrot Inc. Board of Directors

Jack Stoddard

veteranhas joined the company's board of directors, where he will lend his deep expertise as Carrot brings its innovative Pivot smoking cessation solution and FDA-cleared companion breath sensor to market.

Stoddard was part of the team that launched Accolade in 2009, serving as its founding chief operating officer, and helped scale the health technology and services company into one of the biggest players in the healthcare space, with a client roster of Fortune 500 companies. He was part of the executive team that created Optum, within UnitedHealth Group, where he served as SVP of Employer Solutions.

"Jack has had a transformative effect in healthcare, insurance, and corporate benefits," said Carrot founder and CEO David S. Utley, M.D. "He has a proven record of scaling companies in this space with truly innovative, consumer-centric solutions. His experience will be incredibly valuable as we accelerate our growth in a way that helps us deliver on our mission of saving lives by helping millions of people quit smoking."

Stoddard graduated with highest honors from Denison University, with a BA in English, and received his MBA from Harvard Business School. He is currently an operating executive with the private equity firm New Mountain Capital, where he focuses on growth opportunities in healthcare. He also serves on the board of directors for NovaSom, Inc., a health-tech and services company, and as an advisor to other companies operating at the intersections of healthcare, technology, and data sciences.

"I'm humbled and honored to join the board of directors for Carrot and to support a talented management team in scaling this important and highly differentiated business," Stoddard said. "Carrot has the most innovative and effective solution I've ever seen for supporting individual smokers on their personal smoking cessation journey and is poised to make a major impact on this problem on a national and global scale."

Pivot, Carrot's flagship product, is a tech-enabled smoking-cessation platform that seeks to fundamentally change both the scale and tools of smoking cessation. With an OTC carbon monoxide breath sensor, consumer-grade smartphone app, human coaching, and innovative approach to behavioral science, Pivot has seen enrollment rates of nearly four times the national average for employer-delivered cessation programs—a scale that can have a true impact on what is still the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S.

About Carrot Inc. (carrot.co)Carrot is a digital health company based in Redwood City, California, and backed by Khosla Ventures, Salesforce founder Marc Benioff, and Chicago-based R7 Partners. The company was founded by David S. Utley, M.D., a former head and neck surgeon (Stanford) and medical device entrepreneur (BARRX, Covidien), with the goal of using technology and behavioral science to help millions of people quit smoking. Smoking is the world's largest public health crisis in terms of cost, illness, and death.

