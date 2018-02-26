medindia
JKTG Announces $300K in Funding for Nanoparticle Cancer Research

Monday, February 26, 2018 Cancer News
Award builds on JKTG-funded work of Johns Hopkins' Researcher, Robert Ivkov, Ph.D.

HIGHLAND, Md., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Jayne Koskinas Ted Giovanis Foundation for Health and Policy

(JKTG) today announced a second round of funding to Robert Ivkov, M.Sc., Ph.D., at Johns Hopkins' University Kimmel Cancer Center, for continued research on the use of nanoparticles and the immune system to fight cancers.   

"Rob's work questions traditional research approaches and has great potential to change how we think about cancer treatment," said Ted Giovanis, founder and president of the JKTG Foundation. "JKTG believes emerging research must ask questions without knowing the answer, and thereby finds revolutionary solutions. Rob's first stage of research has done just that and we're excited to build on those prior results by funding this next phase."

JKTG funded initial research in which Ivkov applied his expertise in materials engineering to develop ultra-tiny structures often called nanoparticles. Nanoparticles are one million times smaller than a human cell and Ivkov's intent by studying nanomedicine, as it relates to cancer, is to develop nanoparticles that will direct the immune system to fight the disease. His innovative approach causes nanoparticles with an antibody attached to bind to cells in tumors. These tiny machines can then be activated to stimulate immune cells with heat much like a local fever which then attack the cancer cells. The new research will also investigate other aspects of the stimulation of the immune system. The hope is that this process re-engages the immune system to fight the cancer cells and win.

About the JKTG Foundation

The Jayne Koskinas Ted Giovanis Foundation for Health and Policy (JKTG Foundation) aims to change health care for the better. Funding innovative medical research, data analysis, events and other projects, the Foundation serves as an honest, independent broker of ideas and actions designed to advance both health care and health policy. Visit www.jktgfoundation.org to learn more.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jktg-announces-300k-in-funding-for-nanoparticle-cancer-research-300604174.html

SOURCE JKTG Foundation



ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
