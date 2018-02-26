JKTG Announces $300K in Funding for Nanoparticle Cancer Research

HIGHLAND, Md., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Jayne Koskinas Ted Giovanis Foundation for Health and Policy

Robert Ivkov

Johns Hopkins' University

(JKTG) today announced a second round of funding to, M.Sc., Ph.D., atKimmel Cancer Center, for continued research on the use of nanoparticles and the immune system to fight cancers.

"Rob's work questions traditional research approaches and has great potential to change how we think about cancer treatment," said Ted Giovanis, founder and president of the JKTG Foundation. "JKTG believes emerging research must ask questions without knowing the answer, and thereby finds revolutionary solutions. Rob's first stage of research has done just that and we're excited to build on those prior results by funding this next phase."

JKTG funded initial research in which Ivkov applied his expertise in materials engineering to develop ultra-tiny structures often called nanoparticles. Nanoparticles are one million times smaller than a human cell and Ivkov's intent by studying nanomedicine, as it relates to cancer, is to develop nanoparticles that will direct the immune system to fight the disease. His innovative approach causes nanoparticles with an antibody attached to bind to cells in tumors. These tiny machines can then be activated to stimulate immune cells with heat much like a local fever which then attack the cancer cells. The new research will also investigate other aspects of the stimulation of the immune system. The hope is that this process re-engages the immune system to fight the cancer cells and win.

About the JKTG Foundation

The Jayne Koskinas Ted Giovanis Foundation for Health and Policy (JKTG Foundation) aims to change health care for the better. Funding innovative medical research, data analysis, events and other projects, the Foundation serves as an honest, independent broker of ideas and actions designed to advance both health care and health policy. Visit www.jktgfoundation.org to learn more.

