Israel Ministry of Health Includes INSIGHTEC's Focused Ultrasound Treatment for Medication-Refractory Essential Tremor as Part of Covered Health Services

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 General News
HAIFA, Israel and MIAMI, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

INSIGHTEC®,

a commercial-stage medical technology company revolutionizing surgery with incisionless MR-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) announced today that the Neuravive focused ultrasound treatment will be a covered service for essential tremor patients in
Israel.

The Neuravive treatment is a non-invasive solution for patients suffering from essential tremor who do not respond to medication. During the Neuravive treatment, focused ultrasound beams are delivered deep in the brain, with no incisions. The beams converge at the part of the brain responsible for tremor, heating and destroying the tissue. MRI is used for real-time imaging and temperature monitoring. The result for many patients is immediate tremor relief.

"MR-guided Focused Ultrasound is a revolutionary technology with positive outcomes for essential tremor patients," said Prof. Rafael Beyar MD, General Director and CEO of Rambam Medical Campus, Israel. "During the last three years, over sixty patients at Rambam have been treated by a multidisciplinary team of a neurologist, neurosurgeon, neuro-radiologist and a neurophysiologist with good results. I am very proud of the global recognition we have received with this breakthrough technology," he concluded.

"We are very proud by the Israeli Ministry of Health's decision to include Neuravive in its list of services covered by public health insurance," said Prof. Sharon Hassin-Baer, MD, Neurologist and the Head of the Movement Disorders Institute at the Sheba Medical Center, in Ramat Gan, Israel. "Now that the financial barrier has been lifted, a growing number of patients will have access to this important, restorative, non-invasive treatment."

"We are excited that Israel is the first national healthcare system to include the Neuravive treatment in its health services plan and are confident that the momentum will continue worldwide," said Maurice R. Ferré, MD, INSIGHTEC's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

"We are proud that INSIGHTEC was founded in Israel and today employs 200 scientists, engineers and developers at the headquarters in Israel," commented Eyal Zadicario, INSIGHTEC Chief Operating Officer and General Manager in Israel.

Essential tremor, a neurological condition, causes uncontrollable shaking of the hands and may also include shaking of the head, neck or voice. The tremor can interfere with a person's ability to work and perform daily activities including writing, dressing and eating.

The Neuravive treatment is available in Israel at the Rambam Healthcare Campus in Haifa and Sheba Medical center in Ramat Gan.

About INSIGHTEC

INSIGHTEC is the world leader and innovator of MRI-guided Focused Ultrasound. The company's non-invasive therapy platforms, Exablate and Exablate Neuro, are proven technology based on sound clinical evidence for treating essential tremor, painful bone metastases and uterine fibroids. The company is dedicated to improving patient lives by collaborating with physicians, medical institutions, academic researchers and regulatory bodies around the world. INSIGHTEC is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Tokyo and Shanghai.

"Exablate," as well as the "INSIGHTEC" logo, whether standing alone or in connection with the word "INSIGHTEC" are protected trademarks of INSIGHTEC.

For more information, please visit: www.insightec.com

Media Contact: Michelle Barry Red Lorry Yellow Lorry for INSIGHTEC insightec@rlyl.com +1-(857)-217-2886



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
