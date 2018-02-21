medindia
Invenshure portfolio company, OneOme, named #2 of 2018 World's Most Innovative Biotech Companies by Fast Company

Wednesday, February 21, 2018
MINNEAPOLIS, Feb 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenshure portfolio company, OneOme, a healthcare technology company whose genetic

test helps predict how a person will respond to hundreds of medications, announced it was named to Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies list, as well as the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Biotech for 2018 in the publication's
annual issue. OneOme numbered second in the Top 10 in biotech category and 22nd of 50 in the overall list.

This prestigious recognition honors leading enterprises and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in business and innovation. Fast Company recognized OneOme for its RightMed® comprehensive test, a pharmacogenomic test (sometimes called a medication response test) that helps to identify which medications may--or may not--work. Tailoring medication to a patient's DNA may help reduce adverse drug reactions and medication side effects and increase medication effectiveness.

OneOme is one of seven portfolio companies of Minneapolis-based Invenshure. Founded in 2012, Invenshure builds early-stage healthcare companies that solve big problems, such as adverse drug reactions and drug ineffectiveness with OneOme's RightMed pharmacogenomic solution.

"We are delighted by this well-deserved recognition," said Danny Cunagin, Co-CEO of Invenshure. "OneOme's technology innovation, market value, and most importantly, the impact the products have on everyday life, exemplifies the OneOme team and the mission of Invenshure."

Fast Company is a magazine publication and media brand focused on innovation in technology, leadership, and design. They have a huge following, with a monthly magazine readership of 750,000 and 12 million monthly visitors to their website. 

Fast Company calls the annual issue its "signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year." For the lists, Fast Company's team "sifts through thousands of enterprises each year, searching for those that tap both heartstrings and purse strings and use the engine of commerce to make a difference in the world. Impact is among our key criteria." 

About Invenshure

Invenshure is a venture catalyst company focused on the creation and development of tech & biotech companies - built around novel IP from top scientists & institutions. Learn more about Invenshure and our companies, visit Invenshure.com.

About OneOme

The OneOme platform was co-developed and exclusively licensed from Mayo Clinic to bring pharmacogenomics into routine clinical care. OneOme is a privately held company backed by early-stage venture firm Invenshure, LLC, and Mayo Clinic. To learn more about OneOme, visit oneome.com oneome.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethical economics, leadership and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, one of the U.S.'s leading media companies.

Editor's Note: Mayo Clinic has financial investment in the technology referenced in this news release. The revenue that Mayo Clinic will receive is used to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invenshure-portfolio-company-oneome-named-2-of-2018-worlds-most-innovative-biotech-companies-by-fast-company-300602089.html

SOURCE Invenshure



