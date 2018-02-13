medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Size Worth $2.83 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 Medical Gadgets
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SAN FRANCISCO, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global intrapartum monitoring devices market is expected

to reach USD 2.83 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising occurrences of preterm birth are resulting in increased infant mortality. The mortality rates differ across the globe,
owing to the disparities of income, and lack of access to appropriate maternal care facilities in different regions. The regions with larger lower income groups face the highest infant mortality rates due to inadequate availability of obstetric monitoring and other infant care facilities. Effective maternal and postnatal care can help save more than 3 quarters of the premature babies.

     (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

According to the reports of WHO, annually 15.0 million infants are born premature. This number has been observed to be on a rise in the past few years. There are multiple causes for premature deliveries, such as high blood pressure, chronic conditions, infections, multiple pregnancies, early induction of labor. Hence, propelling the need for obstetric devices across the globe.

Rising awareness regarding availability of screening and monitoring procedures, growing prevalence of obesity & Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM) and increasing demand for improved intrapartum devices are expected to propel the market over the forecast period. 

Browse full research report with TOC on "Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Analysis Report, By Product (Monitors, Electrodes (Fetal Scalp Electrodes, Intrauterine Pressure Catheter, Transducer for Fetal Heart Rate)), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/intrapartum-monitors-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest: 

  • The growing prevalence of obesity, rising preterm birth rate and increasing need for critical obstetric care is primarily driving the market growth
  • The electrodes dominated the market, owing to their affordability, higher adoption volume and repeat purchase.
  • The monitors segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the technological advancements.
  • North America dominated the market in 2016, owing to rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes, various government initiatives creating awareness regarding rising incidences of preterm births, availability of monitoring test options, and highly developed healthcare infrastructure.
  • Constant rise in the cases of preterm births and infant mortality rates are observed in Asia Pacific. Thus, this region is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.
  • The key players of the market include Analogic Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medtronic plc; CooperSurgical, Inc.; Stryker, and Olympus Corporation.
  • These players hold a strong position in market with their strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships with small/local players to expand their geographic foothold and widening of product portfolio by sharing the technology and products.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research: 

  • Powered Surgical Instruments Market - Increasing volumes of surgical procedures coupled with technological advancements such as the introduction of robot assisted surgical procedures is expected to drive the growth of powered surgical instruments
  • Medical Gas Equipment Market - Increasing incidences of respiratory disorders clubbed with the introduction of favorable U.S. FDA regulations is expected to drive medical gas equipment market demand over the next six years.
  • Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market - The global radiofrequency ablation devices market was valued at USD 2,722.4 million in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.
  • Electrophysiology Devices Market - The global electrophysiology devices market was valued at USD 2,763.9 million in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the intrapartum monitoring devices market report on the basis of device type and region: 

  • Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) 
    • Monitors
    • Electrodes
      • Fetal Scalp Electrodes
      • Intrauterine Pressure Catheter
      • Transducer for FHR
      • Transducer for Uterine Contractions
  • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) 
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • UK
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
    • Latin America
      • Mexico
      • Brazil
    • MEA
      • South Africa

Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research 

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact: Sherry James Corporate Sales Specialist, USA Grand View Research, Inc Phone: +1-415-349-0058 Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519 Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.



You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.