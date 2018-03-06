Intensive Women in STEM Leadership Program Offers Strategies to Balance Inequities

STONY BROOK, N.Y., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Why is women's presence in executive positions and senior academic posts

in STEM scarcer than men? Whether it's the influence of gender/cultural bias; the impact of tokenism, isolation due to a lack of support networks or experience with glass ceiling obstructions, something needs to be done. One approach, the new, hosted byUniversity's Center for Corporate Education (CCE), looks to drive greater advancement, empowerment, and environments where best leadership practices will thrive.

Open to 30 attendees, participants in the workshop, held from May 8-11, 2018 at the Hilton Garden Inn located on the Stony Brook University campus, will explore their full leadership potential by developing self-advocacy and learning how to be impactful in their workplace. The program looks to embolden participants within their careers, enhance critical and strategic thinking skills, develop political savvy, and cultivate individual leadership brands. Topics will include negotiating, conflict management, and dealing with gender bias.

"The Women in STEM Leadership Program is an opportunity for women to come together and shape the role they play in their respective organizations," said Patricia Malone, Executive Director of the CCE. "It is an interactive, experiential program encompassing workshops, mentorship, engagement, and networking to form a community of women leaders in STEM that will continue well beyond the program. It will identify and provide the tools and skills necessary to be successful women leaders in STEM, while building confidence as change-makers, thought leaders and influencers."

Participants in the program will be chosen based on their experience, curriculum vitae, communications skills and position in a STEM company. The program will feature industry leaders, program facilitators and instructors, including keynote speaker Jennifer P. Howland, Executive of the Pathways Program for Experienced, Diverse Technical Talent at IBM.

The Women in STEM Leadership Program will involve a three-stage process. Each attendee will:

Complete a skills survey three weeks before the program;

Participate in curriculum which is divided into three parts including developing self-awareness (day one); skill building (day two) and knowledge (day three).

Attend facilitated small group conference calls over three months after the program's completion to assess progress against each attendee's individual action plan.

Applications requested by March 31. For information, visit: online or by call CCE at (631) 216-7518.

