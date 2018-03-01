Intelligent, Patient-Focused Drug Design to be Discussed at Symposium Hosted by Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute

SOMERSET, N.J., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute today announced that

Thursday, March 8

Cambridge, Massachusetts

it is to hold a one-day symposium titled "Smart Drug Development and Design from Candidate to Phase I" on, at Novartis in

This event will focus on key considerations for transitioning a drug candidate from discovery to phase 1 readiness including API and formulation development, pharmacokinetics, quality and CMC requirements, and incorporation of patient focused design principles. The agenda is designed to be highly interactive with activities designed for the audience to work in teams to apply the principles from the presentations and ample time for networking.

"Despite advances in discovery and development technologies, the industry still experiences a high pipeline attrition rate. Through increased, early focus on druggability, manufacturability, and patient-focused drug design, we believe drug innovators can improve the odds of clinical and commercial success for their pipeline compounds. This event will present technologies and strategies to deliver better outcomes," commented Dr. Cornell Stamoran, Co-Chair of the Catalent Institute.

Dr. Stamoran will be joined by scientific experts from leading pharmaceutical companies including Mr. Jim Spavins, former Head of Pfizer's Global PTx Pharmaceutical Sciences group, and Dr. Ronak Savla, Scientific Affairs Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions. The morning session will focus on designing molecules and formulations to overcome biopharmaceutical issues. After the networking lunch, presentations will turn towards strategies in CMC, Phase 1 appropriate formulations and dosage forms, and how incorporation of patient focused design impacts therapeutic outcomes.

About Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute Catalent's Applied Drug Delivery Institute was founded to serve as a link between industry and academia, advance education and training in drug delivery in academia and the industry, accelerate adoption of applied drug delivery technologies to develop better treatments, and foster industry collaboration on major issues pertaining to drug development, formulation, and delivery. It is pursuing a multi-tiered approach of research, strategic counsel, and educational programs to advance the adoption of emerging technologies.

About Catalent Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 11,000 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2017 generated over $2 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com

