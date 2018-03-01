medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Intelligent, Patient-Focused Drug Design to be Discussed at Symposium Hosted by Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute

Thursday, March 1, 2018 Drug News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute today announced that it is to hold a one-day symposium titled "Smart Drug Development and Design from Candidate to Phase I" on Thursday, March 8, at Novartis in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SOMERSET, N.J., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute today announced that

it is to hold a one-day symposium titled "Smart Drug Development and Design from Candidate to Phase I" on Thursday, March 8, at Novartis in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

This event will focus on key considerations for transitioning a drug candidate from discovery to phase 1 readiness including API and formulation development, pharmacokinetics, quality and CMC requirements, and incorporation of patient focused design principles. The agenda is designed to be highly interactive with activities designed for the audience to work in teams to apply the principles from the presentations and ample time for networking.

"Despite advances in discovery and development technologies, the industry still experiences a high pipeline attrition rate. Through increased, early focus on druggability, manufacturability, and patient-focused drug design, we believe drug innovators can improve the odds of clinical and commercial success for their pipeline compounds. This event will present technologies and strategies to deliver better outcomes," commented Dr. Cornell Stamoran, Co-Chair of the Catalent Institute.

Dr. Stamoran will be joined by scientific experts from leading pharmaceutical companies including Mr. Jim Spavins, former Head of Pfizer's Global PTx Pharmaceutical Sciences group, and Dr. Ronak Savla, Scientific Affairs Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions. The morning session will focus on designing molecules and formulations to overcome biopharmaceutical issues. After the networking lunch, presentations will turn towards strategies in CMC, Phase 1 appropriate formulations and dosage forms, and how incorporation of patient focused design impacts therapeutic outcomes.

For more information on the event, visit DrugDeliveryInstitute.com/Smart-Dev-and-Design

About Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute Catalent's Applied Drug Delivery Institute was founded to serve as a link between industry and academia, advance education and training in drug delivery in academia and the industry, accelerate adoption of applied drug delivery technologies to develop better treatments, and foster industry collaboration on major issues pertaining to drug development, formulation, and delivery. It is pursuing a multi-tiered approach of research, strategic counsel, and educational programs to advance the adoption of emerging technologies.

For more details on the Catalent Institute, visit http://www.drugdeliveryinstitute.com and follow the Catalent Institute on Twitter: @DrugDeliveryIns

About Catalent Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 11,000 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2017 generated over $2 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.catalent.com

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

 

SOURCE Catalent, Inc.



You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.