Inside Rx Pets Savings Program Helps Pet Parents Save Big

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 General News
- Medications commonly prescribed by veterinarians deeply discounted

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet parents of dogs, cats, hamsters, reptiles and even monkeys can

now more easily afford their pet's prescribed medications with the Inside Rx PetsSM discount card, which can offer an average savings of 75 percent off generics and up to 15 percent off brand medications. The Inside Rx Pets program is offered by Inside Rx, LLC, a partially owned subsidiary of Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), which also offers the Inside RxSM prescription savings card.  

Costs for managing your pet's health can be a bear with pet owners spending more than $8 billion on prescription and over-the-counter medications annually. The Inside Rx Pets program offers savings on commonly prescribed medications such as insulin and antibiotics, as well as seizure, glaucoma, and anti-inflammatory drugs. A complete list of the medications available through the program, as well as pricing information and other details, can be found at https://InsideRx.com/Pets.  

"There are not many cost-savings options when pets require prescription medications," said Leslie Achter, CEO of Inside Rx. "With today being 'Love Your Pet Day', we felt now would be the perfect time to introduce this new program and provide pet parents with some relief from the cost of medications prescribed by a vet to treat their pet."

Benefiting from these discounts is easy for pet parents: simply download the free discount card from the Inside Rx website and present it at one of the 40,000 participating pharmacies located across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. These include national chains such as Kroger Family of Pharmacies, CVS and Walgreens. There is no membership fee to benefit from the savings offered through Inside Rx.

For the convenience of pet parents, starting later this month the Inside Rx Pets card will also be available at the counter in all Kroger Family of Pharmacies locations. 

The Inside Rx Pets card is not insurance and cannot be used with insurance.

About Inside RxHeadquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Inside Rx provides affordable access to prescription medication for the uninsured and those navigating the changing healthcare landscape.

Powered by our parent company, Express Scripts, and working collaboratively across the pharmacy supply chain, Inside Rx delivers access to a broad list of branded medications that treat many common, chronic health conditions.

For a complete list of the medications and participating pharmacies, as well as instructions for downloading the card and eligibility information, please visit https://insiderx.com or follow us @Inside_Rx on Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:Jennifer Luddy(201) 269-6402Jennifer_luddy@express-scripts.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inside-rx-pets-savings-program-helps-pet-parents-save-big-300601066.html

SOURCE Inside Rx



