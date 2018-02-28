Inland Cosmetic Surgery Now Offering Non-Surgical Vaginal Rejuvenation in Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic procedures often come with therapeutic benefit, and

the non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation treatment known as ThermiVa is no exception, say the cosmetic surgeons at Inland Cosmetic Surgery in. They recently began offering this impressively versatile treatment—which can help with common female issues such as dryness, painful sex, and stress incontinence, in addition to improving aesthetics—at their Inland Empire cosmetic surgery practice.

"In the past, women were often told by their doctors that vaginal dryness, leaking urine, and reduced sensation during sex were natural consequences of childbearing that they had to live with. But these are real problems that can cause significant physical and emotional discomfort for women. With ThermiVa, we can now help patients experience lasting relief without surgery or downtime," states Dr. Whitney Florin, who joined Inland Cosmetic Surgery in 2017.

ThermiVa uses radiofrequency technology to strengthen tissues in the vaginal wall

The ThermiVa procedure applies controlled radiofrequency (RF) energy to the external and internal vaginal tissues via a thin, wand-like device, similar to a transvaginal ultrasound. Radiofrequency (RF) has been used for many years in the medical field for its ability to predictably and safely heat tissues to the precise temperature needed to trigger production of collagen, a key structural protein found in healthy skin and connective tissues.

During treatment, the wand gently heats the vaginal tissues, causing them to contract, inducing new collagen production, and thickening the natural mucous membrane. According to Dr. Irene Tower, who also performs ThermiVa at Inland Cosmetic Surgery, treatment takes an average of 30 to 40 minutes, with little to no patient discomfort. She stresses that many patients experience an improvement in tone and tightness within days of their first treatment.

"Our patients love that they can come in for a ThermiVa treatment before work or on their lunch break, then go right about their day as though they just stepped out for a brief errand; it's very easy to be discreet about this procedure," says Dr. Tower. "Patients can even have intercourse later that same day if they wish—we have some come back and tell us they noticed an immediate enhancement in sensation, for themselves and their partners."

ThermiVa can address a number of cosmetic and medical concerns with just a few treatments

Dr. Jacob Haiavy, medical director of Inland Cosmetic Surgery, notes the ability to treat many of the most common and bothersome effects of childbearing and aging on the vaginal tissues as a key factor in their decision to offer ThermiVa at their practice. "Many women who have had children or entered menopause are experiencing some degree of discomfort related to stretched or thinning vaginal tissues. ThermiVa can alleviate all of these problems in just a few treatments, with minimal disruption to a patient's routine," states Dr. Haiavy.

Cosmetic and therapeutic benefits of ThermiVa include:

Enhanced comfort and sensation during sexual intercourse

Reduced urinary stress incontinence

Improved natural lubrication/reduced vaginal dryness

Visibly improved tone and tightness of the labia and vagina

Improvements with ThermiVa are typically noticeable within two to three weeks after treatment and optimal after a 3-treatment series. Full results can last up to one year before a maintenance treatment is needed to sustain the effects.

Drs. Florin, Haiavy, and Tower are currently taking appointments for Inland Empire ThermiVa patients at their Rancho Cucamonga location. To learn more or schedule a consultation, call 909-987-0899 or visit www.inlandcosmetic.com.

