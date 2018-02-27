medindia
Injection Pen Market Worth 41.38 Billion USD by 2022

Tuesday, February 27, 2018
PUNE, India, February 27, 2018

According to a new market research report "Injection Pen Market

by Type (Disposable and Reusable Pens), Therapy (Diabetes (Insulin, Glucagon-Like Peptide-1), Growth Hormone Therapy, Osteoporosis, Fertility), End User (Homecare and Hospitals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published
by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Injection Pen Market is expected to reach USD 41.38 Billion by 2022 from USD 30.97 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2017-2022). The key factors driving the growth of this market include rising prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario and government support, and the increasing number of regulatory approvals resulting in the increased adoption amongst patients.

Browse 82 tables and 40 figures spread through 136 pages and in-depth TOC on "Injection Pen Market"

Disposable injection pens accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017 

The Injection Pen Market is segmented on the basis of type into disposable and reusable injection pens. In 2017, the disposable injection pens segment accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the benefits disposable injection pens offer such as portability, ease of use, and low possibility of infection.

By therapy, the diabetes segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017 

On the basis of therapy, the Injection Pen Market is segmented into diabetes, growth hormone therapy, osteoporosis, fertility, and other therapies. In 2017, the diabetes segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to large diabetic population across the globe, new drug therapies for the treatment of diabetes, and a favorable reimbursement scenario in developed countries.

The home care segment dominated the market on the basis of end users in 2017 

The Injection Pen Market is segmented on the basis of end users into home care and hospital & clinics. In 2017, homecare segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. Majority of injection pens are used for self-administration of drugs, and are rarely recommended for hospital use to avoid the risk of infection due to use on multiple patients. Factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements are driving the growth of this segment.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2017 

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the Injection Pen Market, followed by Europe. Factors such as increasing geriatric population in Canada, increasing FDA approvals, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the US and Canada are contributing to the large share of this geographical segment.

The key players in the global Injection Pen Market are Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Eli Lilly (US), Sanofi (France), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Merck (Germany), AstraZeneca (UK), F. Hoffman-la Roche (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Owen Mumford (UK), Novartis (Switzerland), Pfizer (US), and Haselmeier (Switzerland).

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

