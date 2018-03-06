medindia
Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board's 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference

Tuesday, March 6, 2018
NEW YORK, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- David Hines, CEO of ConsumerMedical, a leading health care advocacy, decision

support and expert second opinion company, and Julie Cross, Global Health Progress Leader of Ingersoll Rand, a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments,
will co-present at the Conference Board's 18th Annual Employee Health Conference. Their presentation, Driving Down Health Care Costs: How Points- Based HSA Reimbursement Dramatically Increases Medical Decision Support/Expert Opinion Engagement, will take place at 3:00 ET on March 8, 2018 at the Marriott Marquis, in New York City. The presentation will focus on how Ingersoll Rand used ConsumerMedical's decision support and expert medical opinion program to drive down costs. Using a points-based HSA reimbursement program along with this highly-valued benefit to shape behavior, Ingersoll Rand achieved a 21 percent employee engagement level, which spurred savings and improved health outcomes.

More information about the Conference Board's 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference is available at https://www.conference-board.org/conferences/conferencedetail.cfm?conferenceid=2880.

About ConsumerMedical – ConsumerMedical is a leading health care advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion company serving over 2.5 million individuals through some of the nation's largest employers, health plans and private exchanges. The company has been serving patients and payers for over 21 years. As a Medical Ally, ConsumerMedical guides participants throughout their health care journey with compassionate, high-touch support and deep clinical expertise. ConsumerMedical offers a fully integrated suite of solutions including Medical Decision Support, Surgery Decision Support, Expert Medical Opinion, Claims Advocacy and more, helping individuals and families navigate the health care system while improving outcomes and reducing costs. ConsumerMedical's results have been validated continuously by independent actuaries. More information is available at www.consumermedical.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ingersoll-rand-consumermedical-to-co-present-at-conference-boards-18th-annual-employee-health-care-conference-300608133.html

SOURCE ConsumerMedical



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
