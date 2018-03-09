medindia
Infinity Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Friday, March 9, 2018 General News
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) will host a conference call

on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results and provide an update on the company.

A live webcast of the conference

call can be accessed in the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-316-5293 (domestic) and 1-631-291-4526 (international) five minutes prior to start time. The conference ID number is 5558799. An archived version of the webcast will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days.

About InfinityInfinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing IPI-549, an oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma. A Phase 1/1b study in approximately 200 patients with advanced solid tumors is ongoing. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Contact:Stephanie Ascher, Stern Investor Relations, Inc.212-362-1200 or Stephanie@sternir.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinity-announces-the-date-of-its-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-300611022.html

SOURCE Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
