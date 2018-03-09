Infinity Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) will host a conference call

Thursday, March 15, 2018

4:30 p.m. ET

on, atto review its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results and provide an update on the company.

call can be accessed in the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-316-5293 (domestic) and 1-631-291-4526 (international) five minutes prior to start time. The conference ID number is 5558799. An archived version of the webcast will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days.

About InfinityInfinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing IPI-549, an oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma. A Phase 1/1b study in approximately 200 patients with advanced solid tumors is ongoing. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

