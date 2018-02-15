India's First Clinically Tested Diabetes 'Digital Pill' for Physicians, by Physicians to be Launched in Mumbai

MUMBAI, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Doctors can now prescribe Wellthy Therapeutics'

16-week Digital Diabetes Management intervention to their patients for effective lifestyle and diabetes management in between doctor visits

The diabetes app by Wellthy Therapeutics will be launched at a conference held by the Maharashtra

India

16th February, 2018

Mumbai

chapter of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in(RSSDI) on. The 16-week diabetes intervention programme delivered through the mobile app will now be available for doctors into prescribe to their patients. The digital therapeutic app, developed by Wellthy Therapeutics in scientific collaboration with RSSDI, uses patient-centric design augmented by artificial intelligence to provide integrated care that complements the doctor consultation. Results from several clinical pilot studies, published in leading scientific journals, have shown that patients with Type II diabetes who complete the programme, reduce their HbA1C by more than 1% on average, lose significant weight, reduce blood sugar levels and improve their medication and diagnostic adherence.

Dr Amit A Saraf, Organizing Secretary, RSSDI Maharashtra, spoke about the launch: "A chronic condition like diabetes requires regular attention and care throughout a patient's life. Patients need to look after themselves between doctor's appointments and during this period they often become careless in their diabetes management. We look forward to seeing our patients benefit with great outcomes using this digital therapeutic intervention."

Clinical results on the use of the Wellthy Diabetes Digital Therapeutic app have been previously presented at conferences of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE). Additional pilot results on how the app supports clinical and lifestyle management will be presented at the 11th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2018) in Vienna, Austria. At the same conference, clinicians will also present data on the app being a valuable intervention tool for health insurers to offer their policyholders.

Dr Maaz Shaikh, VP - Clinical and Product, Wellthy Therapeutics, shared his thoughts on the physician launch and future prospects of the app: "As clinicians, we have always struggled in supporting our patients through the journey of changing their habits and maintaining healthy lifestyles. The Wellthy Diabetes App brings to doctors a clinically validated programme that harnesses the power of medicine, data science and technology to drive and maintain behaviour change and achieve superior clinical outcomes for our patients with Type II diabetes. Finally, we will be able to provide comprehensive and continuous care to all our patients in a scalable and meaningful way."

Dr Shaikh will be presenting on 'Enabling doctors to personalise care for Type-2 Diabetes' with clinical and lifestyle patient journey data using the Wellthy Diabetes app' at the conference on the 16th of February. This will be followed by an interesting first-of-its-kind session on 'Results and implications of a health insurer adopting an RSSDI-endorsed digital diabetes intervention'.

The conference also marks the launch of the Wellthy Magazine, the print version of the fastest growing diabetes community in India - the Wellthy destination.

The Wellthy Diabetes programme is a clinically verified and structured 16-week program that enables persons with Type II diabetes to better manage their diabetes in between doctor appointments. It gives patients the tools to understand and monitor their food intake, take their medications on time and track their blood sugar levels. Through the digital therapeutic app, users are assigned a dedicated Diabetes Expert, who users can chat with about all their diabetes-related questions and concerns. Every week's completion marks the achievement of a skill learned to better self-manage diabetes. In addition, the clinically validated artificial intelligence offers real-time guidance and feedback to assist them with effective diabetes management.

Interested doctors can get more details on the company's website - http://www.wellthy.care, or email at partners@wellthy.care

About Wellthy Therapeutics

Wellthy Therapeutics is a digital therapeutics company that uses a patient-centric design, artificial intelligence (AI) and human-assisted support to improve health literacy and facilitate behaviour change for better patient outcomes in Type II diabetes. It's the first digital therapeutic that has been endorsed by Asia's largest diabetes association (RSSDI).

Wellthy Therapeutics has a proven record of clinical evidence. It has published & presented real-world data at the AACE 26th Annual Congress in Austin, TX, at the ADA 77th Scientific Sessions in San Diego, CA, at the IDF Congress 2017 in Abu Dhabi, at the ATTD 11th International Conference in Vienna, at the RSSDI 44th & 45th Annual conferences in India, and at the RSSDI Regional Conference in Mumbai, India.

For more information, visit http://www.wellthy.care

About RSSDI: Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), founded in 1972, is the largest organisation of diabetes health care professionals and researchers in Asia. Currently, it has more than 5500 life members are represented from 29 Indian States and Union Territories. RSSDI is actively involved in updating the knowledge and skills of physicians. Each chapter carries out independent activities including CMEs for member physicians, local research grants, and awareness programs for public as well as diabetes patients. RSSDI is also actively involved in diabetes awareness programs which focus on creating awareness about various aspects of diabetes among diabetes patients and their families and population at large.

For more information, please visit http://www.rssdi.in.

