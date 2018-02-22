medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Indegene Charts Out the Most Longitudinal Model in its Digital Maturity Study for Life Sciences Companies

Thursday, February 22, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

PRINCETON, N.J., February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cross-integration of Digital

Infrastructure With Hyper-segmented Channel and Content Mix to Enhance Customer Centricity 

Indegene, the leading healthcare solutions provider, today

unveiled its Digital Maturity Study, tracing the effectiveness of the customer engagement journey through 5 levels of channel and content maturity. The study predicts that integration of commercial cloud solutions with highly segmented channels and content mix will be mandatory for life sciences companies to deliver relevant content to HCPs and strengthen their CRM cycle. Close monitoring of operational and business KPIs will be necessary to achieve the final level of digital maturity. The study was conducted over a period of 12 months and involved in-depth information gathering and analysis of the digital engagement initiatives by the top 20 global life sciences companies.

     (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20141208/720248 )

According to Gaurav Kapoor, Co-founder and EVP, Indegene, "Life sciences companies are struggling to align their digital journeys to deliver value on the customer centricity continuum on one hand and meet the business expectations on the other hand. Indegene's Digital Maturity Study provides the most longitudinal model for HCP engagement alluding to the Amazon and Netflix success formula. Data and analytics used to provide relevant content and on demand, hold the key to a successful CRM cycle."

The study factors in the gaps indicated by HCPs in the current content sharing milieu, including lack of information on the cost of the drug and related discounts, formulary data on drug outcomes, risks/side effects of drugs, and possible drug interactions. Personalization of content was the single most important requirement indicated by HCPs.

Companies such as Merck, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca were voted among the top 3 highly recalled companies sharing most relevant content when HCPs needed it. The value of the content was also determined by HCPs sharing it within their peer community.

Intelligent content automation emerged as another major prerequisite for life sciences companies to remain time and cost optimal in digital deployment. AI/ML-driven content will not only help eliminate redundancies but also introduce scalability, consistency, and compliance to content shared with HCPs. The study assumed that content production and storage were hygiene factors already addressed by digital marketers.

Horizontal enablers including the availability and application of marketing technology stack, quality of workflows in the vendor ecosystem, digital capabilities of brand teams, and a collaborative work culture for swift decision making across teams and functions were equally important factors cited by the study.

Gaurav Kapoor also added that, "Interplay of the horizontal levers cannot be undermined in a performance tracked, optimized content and channels mix. Companies need to create a future proof digital infrastructure to keep highly personalized content for their customers as their central focus."

Indegene's Digital Maturity Study covered AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Mylan, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Shire, Sanofi, AbbVie, Gilead, Teva, Novo Nordisk, Allergan, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, and Roche. The parameters used for digital maturity evaluation included Adaptability, Personalization, Automation, Analytics, and KPI Optimization.

About Indegene 

Indegene (http://www.indegene.com) enables global healthcare organizations to address complex challenges by seamlessly integrating analytics, technology, operations, and medical expertise and drive better health and business outcomes. Indegene's IP-based solutions help clients drive revenues and productivity by making transformational leaps in digitalization of customer engagement, health reform, healthcare cost reduction, and health outcomes improvement.

For more information on the Digital Maturity Study, please visit http://go.indegene.com/MCM-Maturity-Index-Content_MCMContentMaturity.html?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=ContentMaturity

For media queries, please contact: Shefali Kotnala shefali@spectrummails.com

SOURCE Indegene



You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.