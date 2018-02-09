medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Increase in the Popularity of Male Breast Reduction Procedures Points to the Difficulties Faced by Gynecomastia Sufferers, says Dr. J Plastic Surgery

Friday, February 9, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Beverly Hills based plastic surgeon, Dr. J, comments on a recent article that the issues with oversize breasts in men go deeper than some people may assume.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A January 31 article on

Allure discusses the increasing popularity of male breast reduction surgeries, which are on the rise even as female breast reductions seem to have peaked for the time being. Plastic surgeon Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., better known as Dr. J, says that the reported increase in these procedures jibes with the growing number of men he's seeing in his Beverly Hills offices who are interested in the surgery. He also adds that, while many women with larger than average breasts have to deal with a number of very real physical and social difficulties, men with the corresponding issue also often feel a very strong sense of embarrassment – even shame – that can be extremely difficult to live with.

Dr. J notes that gynecomastia – a medical condition that results in oversized male breasts due to gland tissue enlargement – often occurs in young adult males who may have had to endure a certain amount of mean-spirited teasing or outright bullying related to having physiques that differ from the male norm in a way that may make young men especially may feel less masculine. At any age, gynecomastia sufferers will often go to great lengths to avoid pool parties, going to the beach, or locker rooms. In some cases, they may even feel uncomfortably conspicuous when fully clothed, says Dr. J.

The plastic surgeon says that the usual approach of attempting to build up chest muscles and lose weight tends not to be very effective against glandular gynecomastia. The doctor adds that male breast reduction patients are often in otherwise good shape and are frustrated that years of workouts and healthy diets hasn't changed the size and shape of their breasts.

The good news, says Dr. J, is that male breast reductions procedures have a long track record of success at creating male breasts that are well within the normal range and which patients think are a great deal more flattering. He adds that, in his practice, his gynecomastia patients have been consistently very pleased with the outcomes (which can be seen in the doctor's online gallery), and report feeling a great deal more comfortable in all kinds of situations. He adds that, while female breast reduction might be declining slightly nationally, he still sees a great many patients who want to reduce their breast sizes to fight back pain, participate in certain sports, and also to avoid attracting unwanted attention. He adds that his female patients also often say they are far more comfortable in social situations as well as feeling better physically.

Readers who like to learn more about breast reduction procedure for women or men – or any type of plastic surgery – can read about Dr. J's qualifications at his web site. They are also invited to call his office at 310-683-0200. Dr. J is double board certified in plastic surgery in general surgery by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery.

 

SOURCE Dr. J Plastic Surgery



You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.