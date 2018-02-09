Increase in the Popularity of Male Breast Reduction Procedures Points to the Difficulties Faced by Gynecomastia Sufferers, says Dr. J Plastic Surgery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A January 31 article on

Allure discusses the increasing popularity of male breast reduction surgeries, which are on the rise even as female breast reductions seem to have peaked for the time being. Plastic surgeon Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., better known as Dr. J, says that the reported increase in these procedures jibes with the growing number of men he's seeing in hisoffices who are interested in the surgery. He also adds that, while many women with larger than average breasts have to deal with a number of very real physical and social difficulties, men with the corresponding issue also often feel a very strong sense of embarrassment – even shame – that can be extremely difficult to live with.

Dr. J notes that gynecomastia – a medical condition that results in oversized male breasts due to gland tissue enlargement – often occurs in young adult males who may have had to endure a certain amount of mean-spirited teasing or outright bullying related to having physiques that differ from the male norm in a way that may make young men especially may feel less masculine. At any age, gynecomastia sufferers will often go to great lengths to avoid pool parties, going to the beach, or locker rooms. In some cases, they may even feel uncomfortably conspicuous when fully clothed, says Dr. J.

The plastic surgeon says that the usual approach of attempting to build up chest muscles and lose weight tends not to be very effective against glandular gynecomastia. The doctor adds that male breast reduction patients are often in otherwise good shape and are frustrated that years of workouts and healthy diets hasn't changed the size and shape of their breasts.

The good news, says Dr. J, is that male breast reductions procedures have a long track record of success at creating male breasts that are well within the normal range and which patients think are a great deal more flattering. He adds that, in his practice, his gynecomastia patients have been consistently very pleased with the outcomes (which can be seen in the doctor's online gallery), and report feeling a great deal more comfortable in all kinds of situations. He adds that, while female breast reduction might be declining slightly nationally, he still sees a great many patients who want to reduce their breast sizes to fight back pain, participate in certain sports, and also to avoid attracting unwanted attention. He adds that his female patients also often say they are far more comfortable in social situations as well as feeling better physically.

