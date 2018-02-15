Inaugural Rare Disease Patient Advocacy Guidelines Published

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan Stein, MPH, CEO and Founder of the award-winning Connexion Healthcare,

has announced the open-access publication of rare disease patient advocacy guidelines for interaction with biopharmaceutical companies, the first publication of its kind. Affecting approximately 350 million people, rare diseases are now a global publichealth concern. As head of the first and only healthcare communications agency dedicated solely to oncology and rare diseases, Stein identified an unmet need where patient advocates and biopharmaceutical companies interact for the development of novel therapies. "We convened an independent panel to explore consensus guidelines and the Connexion team developed a poster that was accepted and presented at the 2017 National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) Rare Diseases and Orphan Products Breakthrough Summit," said Stein. The interest and response was eye opening, resulting in submission and publication of the output in the. Representatives from Connexion Healthcare, Global Genes, REGENXBIO, Spark Therapeutics, Akcea Therapeutics, the Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), the Research Committee of the International Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Association (IFOPA), the National Tay-Sachs & Allied Diseases Association (NTSAD), and Niemann-Pick UK were authors on the publication. "Patient advocacy organizations now have free and shareable access to guidelines for clarity in day to day decision making. Our hope is that this remains a living document, updated and revised regularly in collaboration with the patient advocacy community. It is a true testament to our patient centric commitment at Connexion Healthcare to promote change for those afflicted with a rare disease," Stein added.

About the Guidelines

Principles for interactions with biopharmaceutical companies: the development of guidelines for patient advocacy organizations in the field of rare diseases, can be found at https://ojrd.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13023-018-0761-2 or request a copy at info@connexionhealthcare.com

Connexion Healthcare is an award-winning, full-service thought leader engagement and education agency founded in 1999. Connexion is focused on educating healthcare professionals, advocates, patients and caregivers by providing accurate and clear scientific exchanges, and combining our dedication to scientific excellence with a thorough understanding of business objectives and strategies.

