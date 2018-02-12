medindia
InControl Medical Announces Record-Breaking Sales of ApexM: First Pelvic Floor Strengthening Device to Stop Stress, Urge (Overactive Bladder) and Mixed Incontinence Naturally without Pads or Pills

Monday, February 12, 2018 General News
ApexM strengthens the pelvic floor, stops involuntary loss of urine and increases pleasure during intimacy for millions

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InControl Medical is proud to announce unprecedented sales of ApexM,

the #1 most effective over-the-counter, FDA-cleared device for the in-home treatment of stress, urge and mixed incontinence to help the 1 in 3 women living with bladder leakage without pills, pads or surgery.

"With a prevalence of urinary incontinence at 51.1% in women ages 31-54 post-partum or in menopause, women are finding that ApexM strengthens, tightens and tones pelvic floor muscles to treat all types of urinary leakage," says Holly K. Thacker, M.D., Ob/Gyn, Cleveland Clinic. "The positive results experienced by ApexM users are proof that before surgery, ApexM should be considered the first line of treatment."

The natural process of aging, high impact exercise and childbirth take a toll on the health of the muscles that surround the vagina, causing them to stretch and lose tone and tightness over time. Loss of pelvic floor muscle tone may lead to bladder leakage, pelvic organ prolapse, and difficulty achieving orgasm. Strong, healthy pelvic floor muscles are important for all women to prevent bladder leakage, improve sexual health and enhance intimacy.

Recent ApexM users say:

  • "I suffered from incontinence after having two children and thought I was too young to do anything about it and was too embarrassed to bring it up with my ob/gyn. After an uncomfortable episode, I tried the ApexM. My LIFE has been changed!
  • "I feel so strongly about this product. In fact, I now buy an ApexM for my friends for their birthdays. I wish every woman could have this product. Like the site says, we go to the gym to work out our other parts of our body…it's about time we start keeping this part of the body in shape too."
  • "I've been using this product for a while now, and it has worked wonders! I go out for girl's night now, and I'm not worried I'll have to leave early because I've laughed too hard and couldn't "hold it." For those of us who have had children, this is a real issue. I love that I've found a discreet solution!"
  • "After having three children, my bladder is nothing like it used to be. I thought my "leaky bladder" problem would go away after pregnancy, but it just got worse with every kid. Laughing, sneezing, jumping, and exercising can all cause issues and I have been looking for something, anything to help instead of just dealing with it as it happens. I've been using this product for a while, and it works! I can finally sneeze without having to cross my legs (if you're a mom, you know exactly what I'm talking about!). It was easy to use, and it really works!"

Women are often told to do their Kegels, but have difficulty doing them consistently or correctly. Marketed as "a trip to the gym" for the pelvic floor, ApexM exercises the Kegal muscles automatically.

See an illustration of showing how ApexM strengthens pelvic floor muscles and stops bladder leakage after 12 weeks of use.

Wisconsin based, InControl Medical, LLC is the largest global supplier of medical devices to treat/cure urinary and bowel leakage in men and women, meeting comprehensive ISO 13485 certified and CE mark of the European Commission (EC) quality management requirements.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incontrol-medical-announces-record-breaking-sales-of-apexm-first-pelvic-floor-strengthening-device-to-stop-stress-urge-overactive-bladder-and-mixed-incontinence-naturally-without-pads-or-pills-300597173.html

SOURCE InControl Medical



