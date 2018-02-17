medindia
Importance of Regular Dental Care for Young Children Highlighted by Epidemic of Extracted Teeth in Australia, says Premier Care Dental Group

Saturday, February 17, 2018
The Southern California dental office comments on a recent article that it's never too early for parents to be concerned with their children's oral health.

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February 14 article on

ABC News Australia reports on serious concern expressed by Australian dentists about the large number of teeth they have been extracting from the nation's toddlers. Doctors theorize that an increasing number of high sugar foods and drinks are the primary culprit, as one in three Australian children reportedly have signs of tooth decay. Pasadena-based clinic, Premier Care Dental Group says that the article highlights the genuine importance of good oral hygiene for the youngest among us, wherever we live, by showing us the consequences of ignoring kids' dental health.

The clinic says that, while some people assume that tooth decay is a relatively minor issue in young children because their teeth are temporary "baby teeth," the truth is that some children are losing these teeth long before their adult teeth are likely to come in. That means that children can experience several years of problems eating and cruel teasing from other children while they wait for their new teeth. Premier Care Dental Group adds that very young children don't really understand dental procedures and having extractions and other oral surgeries can be particularly difficult for the youngest patients. The clinic also adds that young children can often be susceptible to relatively minor periodontal problems and numerous other preventable issues that can be very upsetting for children as well as their patients.

Just as important, Premier Care Dental Group adds that early childhood is the time when youngsters build lifelong habits that can make an enormous difference in their long term health. The dental clinic says that it is crucial for parents to help their children to take care of their teeth early on, including twice daily brushing and flossing. The clinic adds that it's also very important for parents to watch their children's intake of sugary snacks and drinks – including 100% juice beverages. It also notes that another good habit to instill early on is to get their children used to drinking water for most of their fluid intake and to set juice and other sweet drinks aside as an occasional treat.

Finally, Premier Care Dental Group notes that regular dental visits for exams and cleanings are a crucial element of anyone's oral hygiene. It's important to get children started on regular dental visits as early as practical to get them used to going to the dentist and to get them started on a lifetime of attractive smiles and good health.

Based in the City of Pasadena, California, Premier Care Dental Group offers complete dental care services to all members of the family, including pediatric dentists who understand how to keep children calm and comfortable during their earliest visits to the dentist. Interested readers can learn more about the practice by calling 626-795-6855 or visiting its web site at http://premiercaredentalgroup.com/.

 

SOURCE Premier Care Dental Group



