medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

ImmunoQure AG and Servier Enter into Strategic Partnership for the Development of an Interferon-alpha Human Autoantibody

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 Drug News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and PARIS, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ImmunoQure, a biotech

company focused on the research and development of human autoantibodies as therapeutics for the treatment of common human diseases and the international pharmaceutical company Servier today announced the establishment of a Worldwide, exclusive partnership
for the development of a therapeutic autoantibody neutralizing interferon-alpha.

ImmunoQure works in collaboration with leading academic centres and the APECED Oy patient support group to gain a greater understanding of an ultra-rare disease termed APECED/APS-1. APS-1 is a monogenetic disorder whereby null or hypomorphic mutations in the AIRE gene greatly impair central T cell tolerance. Consequently, APS-1 patients are unable to optimally delete self-reactive T cells, leading to an accumulation of T cells and B cells that target a wide range of self-proteins. Recently, ImmunoQure published a seminal paper in Cell describing the autoantibody repertoire of APS-1 patients, including the presence of ultra-high affinity, biologically neutralizing, pan Interferon-alpha specific autoantibodies.

ImmunoQure and Servier will work collaboratively to advance ImmunoQure's therapeutic human Interferon-alpha autoantibody through preclinical development and into the clinic where Servier will assume all responsibilities for its development as therapeutic to treat diseases driven by elevated levels of interferon-alpha, with emphasis on systemic lupus erythemathosus and Sjögren's syndrome. Under the terms of the agreement, Servier shall provide ImmunoQure with an upfront payment and milestones amounting up to 164 million euros as well as royalties on net sales.

"We are very excited to advance our autoantibody into the clinic with Servier," stated Professor Adrian Hayday, co-founder of ImmunoQure. "This is the next stage of our scientific strategy, for which Servier is an ideal partner, having demonstrated their expertise in developing high-potential therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. Our partnership has the potential to help large numbers of patients in several disease indications, and - very importantly - can directly aid APECED/APS1 patients by facilitating our greater understanding of their condition, and by demonstrating our capability to move from basic research investigations to clinical development," continued Prof. Hayday.

"Our collaboration with ImmunoQure allows us to target a major pathway of inflammation. The ultimate goal is to significantly improve the management of patients who suffer from autoimmune diseases and who do not respond, even partially, to existing therapies", said Claude Bertrand, General Director of Research and Development at Servier. "This agreement demonstrates Servier's commitment to the development of treatments for immune-inflammatory diseases."

Dr. Edward Stuart, co-founder and Chairman of the Board of ImmunoQure commented, "The industry currently faces a number of pressing issues including the need for novel, innovative and safe drug candidates to fill pipelines. Our scientific and business approach provides one solution to such issues. Together with our partner Servier and our academic partners such as the King's College London, and the Universities of Helsinki and Tartu, we are ideally positioned to bring ImmunoQure's outstanding science forward."

About ImmunoQure AG  ImmunoQure AG is a German biotechnology company based in Düsseldorf. Founded in 2011, by a consortium of scientists, biotech entrepreneurs, and APECED/APS1 patients, ImmunoQure focuses on the research and development of autoantibodies rescued from APECED/APS-1 patients. APECED/APS-1 is a collection of diseases resulting from major impairments of central tolerance as a direct consequence of mutations in the AIRE gene.

About Servier  Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With a strong international presence in 148 countries and a turnover of 4.152 billion euros in 2017, Servier employs 21,600 people worldwide. Entirely independent, the group reinvests 25% of its turnover (excluding generic drugs) in research and development and uses all its profits for development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier's constant search for innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular, immune-inflammatory and neuropsychiatric disease, oncology and diabetes, as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs. More information: http://www.servier.com

Find us on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter

ImmunoQure AG Dr. Edward Stuart Chairman of the Board of Directors +49(0)171-409-1427 edward.stuart@immunoqure.com

Servier Sonia Marques Media Relations Manager +33(0)1-55-72-40-21 media@servier.com

SOURCE ImmunoQure AG



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.