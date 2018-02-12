ImmunoMet Appoints Vincent J. O'Neill, M.D., B.Sc., M.R.C.P, as Chief Medical Officer, and Allan L. Shaw as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoMet Therapeutics, a private biotechnology company focused on utilizing cellular

Vincent J. O'Neill

Allan J. Shaw

metabolism to develop novel anti-tumor and immuno-oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of, M.D., B.Sc., M.R.C.P., as Chief Medical Officer andas Chief Financial Officer.

Benjamin Cowen, Chief Executive Officer of ImmunoMet, said, "I am pleased to announce the addition of these industry veterans which further strengthens the company's management team. We are enthusiastic about the extensive experience and leadership that Vince and Allan bring to the company. Their expertise will prove invaluable as we continue to advance our lead clinical program, IM156, an OXPHOS inhibitor, designed to treat drug resistant cancers and, also, as we further advance ImmunoMet's biguanide platform bringing innovative therapies to patients."

Dr. O'Neill, a medical oncologist, joins ImmunoMet with 16 years of oncology therapeutic and diagnostic product development experience at both large pharma and biotech companies. He has held senior leadership roles at global pharmaceutical companies, including Genentech, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, and Sanofi. Most recently, he served as Chief Medical Officer at Mirna Therapeutics, where he led the design and management of Mirna's Phase 1 clinical trial of MRX34, its lead product candidate and the first microRNA therapeutic in clinical development in cancer. He also served as Chief Medical Officer at Exosome Diagnostics, where Dr. O'Neill oversaw global product development and Medical Affairs. At both Genentech and GlaxoSmithKline, he managed the clinical and biomarker development programs of several oncology therapeutic candidates. He was instrumental in the expanded approval of Genentech's Avastin® and Tarceva® oncology therapeutics. At GSK, he oversaw all clinical activities in the signal transduction unit and led the first IND application and clinical trial of MEK inhibitor MEKINIST®. Dr. O'Neill received his M.D. and his B.Sc. in molecular pathology from the University of Glasgow. He has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications and conference presentations. Dr. O'Neill is also a member of the Royal College of Physicians.

Allan L. Shaw is a four-time public company Chief Financial Officer, and his breadth of experience, including his involvement with raising $4 billion in capital, will be critical in financing and supporting ImmunoMet's evolution and growth. He currently serves as a director of VIVUS, Inc. Most recently, Mr. Shaw was the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Mr. Shaw was Managing Director of Alvarez & Marsal LLC, a global professional services firm, and led their biopharmaceutical consulting practice. Mr. Shaw's previous experience includes serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Serono S.A., NewLead Holdings Ltd. and Viatel, Inc. Mr. Shaw was also the founder and Senior Managing Director of Shaw Strategic Capital LLC, an international financial advisory firm, focused on providing strategic financial counsel on a wide variety of issues such as general corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, capital structuring, licensing and capital markets. Mr. Shaw received a B.S. from the State University of New York at Oswego College and is a certified public accountant in the State of New York.

About ImmunoMet Therapeutics

ImmunoMet Therapeutics is a private biotechnology company focused on utilizing cellular metabolism to develop novel anti-tumor and immuno-oncology therapies. The company, a spinoff of HanAll, a Korean biopharma company, was founded in 2015 and is headquartered at JLABS in Houston. Its lead program, IM156, an oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) inhibitor, designed to treat drug resistant cancers, is currently in clinical development. ImmunoMet's robust biguanide platform includes an immuno-oncology program, IM188, targeting immune suppressor cells to enhance the response of current immunotherapies. For more information about the company, please visit www.immunomet.com.

