medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

IlliniCare Health Awards Dental Grant to Crossing Healthcare

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 Dental News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

WESTMONT, Ill., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IlliniCare Health announced today it has awarded a grant to jumpstart Crossing

Healthcare's dental program. Crossing Healthcare is a federally-qualified health center located in Decatur, Illinois, and serves the surrounding communities in central Illinois.

As

a partner in healthcare, IlliniCare Health is committed to improving Illinois residents' access to healthcare, including preventive dental care. In meeting with Illinois providers, IlliniCare Health learned that there is a significant need in Illinois for appropriate access to dental services—especially in central Illinois, where there is a significant unmet need for dental care in the greater area. The dental grant is an effort to support improved access to these services. With this grant, Crossing Healthcare will be able to create general dentistry and oral surgery programs that will serve Macon and surrounding counties.

"This grant reflects IlliniCare Health's belief in removing barriers that impede people from achieving complete wellness," said Michael Rashid, CEO for IlliniCare Health. "We're able to do that by working with local organizations that share a common purpose with IlliniCare Health, such as Crossing Healthcare, to navigate impediments to care in order to enable them to meet the needs of the community."

"Crossing Healthcare appreciates IlliniCare Health's understanding that it is important to invest in the communities they serve," said Tanya Andricks, Crossing Healthcare's CEO. "By providing this dental grant, they are reaffirming their commitment to improving access to their members and our community."

About IlliniCare HealthIlliniCare Health provides services under the HealthChoice Illinois plan. IlliniCare Health was one of six plans chosen to participate in the Medicare-Medicaid Alignment Initiative in the greater Chicago area, providing coordinated services for those individuals dually-eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. IlliniCare Health also offers plans that target low-income individuals who are seeking affordable, quality health coverage on the Illinois Marketplace.

For more information, visit www.IlliniCare.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illinicare-health-awards-dental-grant-to-crossing-healthcare-300610089.html

SOURCE IlliniCare Health



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.