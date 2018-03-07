IlliniCare Health Awards Dental Grant to Crossing Healthcare

WESTMONT, Ill., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IlliniCare Health announced today it has awarded a grant to jumpstart Crossing

a partner in healthcare, IlliniCare Health is committed to improvingresidents' access to healthcare, including preventive dental care. In meeting withproviders, IlliniCare Health learned that there is a significant need infor appropriate access to dental services—especially in central, where there is a significant unmet need for dental care in the greater area. The dental grant is an effort to support improved access to these services. With this grant, Crossing Healthcare will be able to create general dentistry and oral surgery programs that will serveand surrounding counties.

"This grant reflects IlliniCare Health's belief in removing barriers that impede people from achieving complete wellness," said Michael Rashid, CEO for IlliniCare Health. "We're able to do that by working with local organizations that share a common purpose with IlliniCare Health, such as Crossing Healthcare, to navigate impediments to care in order to enable them to meet the needs of the community."

"Crossing Healthcare appreciates IlliniCare Health's understanding that it is important to invest in the communities they serve," said Tanya Andricks, Crossing Healthcare's CEO. "By providing this dental grant, they are reaffirming their commitment to improving access to their members and our community."

About IlliniCare Health IlliniCare Health provides services under the HealthChoice Illinois plan. IlliniCare Health was one of six plans chosen to participate in the Medicare-Medicaid Alignment Initiative in the greater Chicago area, providing coordinated services for those individuals dually-eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. IlliniCare Health also offers plans that target low-income individuals who are seeking affordable, quality health coverage on the Illinois Marketplace.

For more information, visit www.IlliniCare.com.

