Ikonopedia Drives Breast Cancer Risk Assessment with Mobile Installation at Alinea Medical Imaging

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia announced the completion of its installation of innovative structured

breast reporting and risk assessment tools at Alinea Medical Imaging – the first to include both imaging centers and mobile mammography systems. The announcement was made here at the National Consortium of Breast Centers' (NCoBC) 28th Annual National Interdisciplinary Breast Center Conference.

With office locations in Pomona and Santa Ana, Calif., Alinea Medical Imaging serves more than 45,000 patients every year. In addition to the full service imaging centers, Alinea offers a convenient way for women to receive mammograms with ACR-certified digital mobile mammography services. Alinea offers screenings at healthcare facilities, non-profit organizations, employer groups, health fairs, sports teams, and community events, and partners with referring providers and the Every Woman Counts (EWC) program of California Department of Health Care Services' Cancer Detection and Treatment Branch, to provide low-cost/no-cost mobile screening services to patients.

Ikonopedia is an innovative structured breast reporting and MQSA management system designed to dramatically improve reporting efficiency, and optimize facility operations. All findings are saved as discrete data which allows Ikonopedia to prevent errors, maintain BI-RADS-compliant language and automate many time-consuming processes. Ikonopedia also provides users with the first-ever web-based version of the Tyrer-Cuzick Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool, which is utilized to inform women about their lifetime risk of developing breast cancer and to help them make decisions about genetic testing and breast cancer screening options.

"Ikonopedia has been a tremendous partner to help support our commitment to delivering the highest quality patient care and exceptional service to our referring physicians. The innovative reporting tools have supported the growth of the practice by allowing us to improve our efficiency, to see more patients and deliver high quality reports to our referring physicians. The ability to offer the Tyrer-Cuzick risk assessment on all patients also enables us to make sure that our patients receive the right imaging tools for their individual risk," said Dr. Monish Laxpati, MD, CEO and medical director, Alinea Medical Imaging.

In response to the new FDA-mandated image quality requirements, Ikonopedia offers a series of new tools and reports to help breast imaging practices comply with the new EQUIP requirements. Ikonopedia automatically initiates periodic FDA-mandated image quality reviews, for both interpreting physicians and radiology technicians. The radiologist can review a sample set of auto-generated exams, document deficiencies and indicate required corrective actions, as indicated. Ongoing oversight of QA/QC records and corrective action is managed through Ikonopedia Analytics, with reports specifically designed to address EQUIP compliance. Additionally, Ikonopedia makes it easy for mobile clinics to manage EQUIP requirements. Multiple mobile stops can be grouped together as a single virtual site for quality review purposes. This feature can greatly reduce the number of exams that need to be reviewed for a mobile-heavy enterprise.

"We are proud to work with dedicated imaging providers like Dr. Laxpati and Alinea Medical Imaging to deliver robust breast imaging tools that streamline and improve the accuracy of reporting and provide additional capabilities such as risk assessment. It is extremely gratifying that these tools can make them more efficient and help deliver the best breast imaging services possible," said Emily Crane, CEO of Ikonopedia.

About IkonopediaIkonopedia was founded by three expert breast imaging Radiologists: László Tabár, MD is the author of 6 books in 10 languages on mammography and a world renowned educator; A. Thomas Stavros, MD is the author of one of the most popular reference books in the field of breast ultrasound; and Michael J. Vendrell, MD is an expert in breast MRI and CAD design with extensive experience in breast-imaging software. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ikonopedia-drives-breast-cancer-risk-assessment-with-mobile-installation-at-alinea-medical-imaging-300611634.html

SOURCE Ikonopedia