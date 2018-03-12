medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Ikonopedia Drives Breast Cancer Risk Assessment with Mobile Installation at Alinea Medical Imaging

Monday, March 12, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

First-Ever Mobile Installation Features Innovative Structured Breast Reporting and Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tools

LAS VEGAS, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ikonopedia announced the completion of its installation of innovative structured

breast reporting and risk assessment tools at Alinea Medical Imaging – the first to include both imaging centers and mobile mammography systems.  The announcement was made here at the National Consortium of Breast Centers' (NCoBC) 28th Annual National Interdisciplinary Breast Center Conference. 

With office locations in Pomona and Santa Ana, Calif., Alinea Medical Imaging serves more than 45,000 patients every year.  In addition to the full service imaging centers, Alinea offers a convenient way for women to receive mammograms with ACR-certified digital mobile mammography services.  Alinea offers screenings at healthcare facilities, non-profit organizations, employer groups, health fairs, sports teams, and community events, and partners with referring providers and the Every Woman Counts (EWC) program of California Department of Health Care Services' Cancer Detection and Treatment Branch, to provide low-cost/no-cost mobile screening services to patients.

Ikonopedia is an innovative structured breast reporting and MQSA management system designed to dramatically improve reporting efficiency, and optimize facility operations.  All findings are saved as discrete data which allows Ikonopedia to prevent errors, maintain BI-RADS-compliant language and automate many time-consuming processes.  Ikonopedia also provides users with the first-ever web-based version of the Tyrer-Cuzick Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool, which is utilized to inform women about their lifetime risk of developing breast cancer and to help them make decisions about genetic testing and breast cancer screening options.

"Ikonopedia has been a tremendous partner to help support our commitment to delivering the highest quality patient care and exceptional service to our referring physicians.  The innovative reporting tools have supported the growth of the practice by allowing us to improve our efficiency, to see more patients and deliver high quality reports to our referring physicians.  The ability to offer the Tyrer-Cuzick risk assessment on all patients also enables us to make sure that our patients receive the right imaging tools for their individual risk," said Dr. Monish Laxpati, MD, CEO and medical director, Alinea Medical Imaging.

In response to the new FDA-mandated image quality requirements, Ikonopedia offers a series of new tools and reports to help breast imaging practices comply with the new EQUIP requirements. Ikonopedia automatically initiates periodic FDA-mandated image quality reviews, for both interpreting physicians and radiology technicians.  The radiologist can review a sample set of auto-generated exams, document deficiencies and indicate required corrective actions, as indicated. Ongoing oversight of QA/QC records and corrective action is managed through Ikonopedia Analytics, with reports specifically designed to address EQUIP compliance.  Additionally, Ikonopedia makes it easy for mobile clinics to manage EQUIP requirements.  Multiple mobile stops can be grouped together as a single virtual site for quality review purposes.  This feature can greatly reduce the number of exams that need to be reviewed for a mobile-heavy enterprise.

"We are proud to work with dedicated imaging providers like Dr. Laxpati and Alinea Medical Imaging to deliver robust breast imaging tools that streamline and improve the accuracy of reporting and provide additional capabilities such as risk assessment.  It is extremely gratifying that these tools can make them more efficient and help deliver the best breast imaging services possible," said Emily Crane, CEO of Ikonopedia.

About IkonopediaIkonopedia was founded by three expert breast imaging Radiologists: László Tabár, MD is the author of 6 books in 10 languages on mammography and a world renowned educator;  A. Thomas Stavros, MD is the author of one of the most popular reference books in the field of breast ultrasound; and Michael J. Vendrell, MD is an expert in breast MRI and CAD design with extensive experience in breast-imaging software. For more information, visit www.ikonopedia.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ikonopedia-drives-breast-cancer-risk-assessment-with-mobile-installation-at-alinea-medical-imaging-300611634.html

SOURCE Ikonopedia



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Siri and Alexa are already changing how Europeans get health info, DRG Digital | Manhattan Research data show Menarini Hires Their 17,000th Employee Holcomb - Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa is Now Holcomb - Kreithen Plastic Surgery and Dermatology, Adding a Dermatologist to the Ever Growing Medical Practice Pulsante® Therapy Awarded Prestigious Forfait Innovation Package to Fast-Track Medical Innovation for Cluster Headache in France Beacon Health Options Names Dan Sheehan as Chief Information Officer

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder Diverticulum

Bladder diverticula are outward bulges of the inner (epithelial) lining of the urinary bladder ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie addiction calculator is a quick online tool to measure selfie obsession. Are you having fun ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.