Igenomix Moves to a Bigger Lab With Updated and Most Efficient Technology

NEW DELHI, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Indian subsidiary of Igenomix has shifted to its all-new big

lab this new year.The simple cartridge-loaded reagents and a straightforwarduser-interface will make sample processing fast and easy for Ion S5 systems with Ion Chef. The Ion Chef System fully automates library preparation and template preparation, providing the chips ready to sequence on S5 sequencer.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/449323/PRNE_Igenomix_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640832/Igenomix_India_Lab.jpg )

The NGS technology is a high-throughput methodology enabling the rapid sequencing of the base pairs in DNA or RNA samples. It supports the broad range of applications, including gene expression profiling, chromosome counting, detection of epigenetic changes, and molecular analysis. With the application of Ion S5 in the NGS systems, targeted sequencing of genes is now simpler than ever.

Why Ion S5 NGS systems are better over any other NGS systems:

Less than 15 minutes of sequencing set up time

30 minutes of hands-on time for library and template prep

Easy and accurate RFID tracking

DNA to data in as little as 24 hours

As little as 1 ng of DNA or RNA for low-quality, low-input samples

With the simplest DNA-to-data workflow for targeted sequencing with industry-leading speed and affordability, Ion S5 in NGS systems allows to spend less time doing repetitive lab work, and more time answering the critical questions in the research. The Ion S5 Systems are the only benchtop NGS platforms with run times as short as 2.5 hours, and rapid DNA-to-data workflows that can be completed in as little as 24 hours.

The new lab which is in the heart of south Delhi, Green Park area is operational from January 2018.

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Igenomix is now present in over 50 countries with more than 12 labs worldwide. Boasting of their efforts in Research and Development, Igenomix is always the first one to adopt the latest technologies worldwide.

Igenomix, an international biotechnology company is offering progressive services in reproductive genetics. Its combined experience and advanced research abilities make it one of the world leaders in this field and guarantee the provision of effective solutions personalized to different infertility problems. It is present in Valencia (Spain), Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Mexico City, UK, Japan, Sao Paulo, Dubai, Delhi, Turkey and Argentina with a workforce of over 180 professionals.

Further information about the company at https://www.igenomix.co.in/

Media Contact: Divya Bhasin divya.bhasin@igenomix.com +91-9958065684 Marketing Manager- India and UAE Igenomix