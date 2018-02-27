IT Healthcare Expert Dick Escue Appointed to Timicoin Advisory Board by Advisory Board Chairperson Joyce Lignell

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Timicoin (www.Timicoin.io), the world's first cryptocurrency mobile

Dick Escue

platform to use blockchain technology for storing and accessing medical records, today namedto its rapidly expanding advisory board.

Escue has extensive healthcare and IT background that complements

Joyce Lignell

Timicoin's cryptocurrency mobile platform, said Advisory Board Chairperson

"Just as everyone needs to connect to a utility company today, we believe everyone will need to connect to the Timicoin healthcare information exchange ecosystem as the decentralized economy evolves," said Escue.

"Assembling a world-class advisory board of healthcare and healthcare IT professionals is essential in the blockchain mobile app space as it will ensure the system is superior and its mobile platform will be completely secure," said Will Lowe, Timicoin Managing Director and Co-Founder with Ramiro Pequeno.

Miguel Esparza, Timicoin Project Manager and CTO, will take charge of expanding Timicoin's important bridges to Latin America and Mexico, along with co-founder and managing partner Pequeno, who has close with ties to Mexico.

Timicoin's growing team of top professionals includes Celebrity UFC Champion Michael Bisping, who is an investor in the company and was big hit with the media covering cryptocurrency and blockchain technology at the recent Blockchain Superconference in Dallas.

Timicoin certainly left a mark on the Dallas BTC Superconference and will be present at the upcoming March 5-9 Las Vegas HiMSS18 conference, said Adrienne Mazzone, who is in charge of Timicoin's public relations.

About TimicoinThe Mobile Health Record Platform via a mobile application allows for complete security of medical records accessible from anywhere in the world.Timicoin (Timicoin.io) is a patent-pending solution to securing patient data, while providing unprecedented portability. The company is actively working on pilot programs in Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico.

