medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

INtuitive Health Launches a Partnership With Riverview Health in Indianapolis

Friday, February 16, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- INtuitive Health, a pioneer in retail healthcare, with their Legacy ER &

Urgent Care locations in North Texas, announces expansion into the Indianapolis market in partnership with Riverview Health. The newly formed joint venture will build four new retail clinics
that offer both 24/7 emergency services and extended hour urgent care under one roof. These facilities will be built in highly convenient retail locations, offering patients easy access to treatment for everything from the common cold to a life-threatening emergency. Patients will only be billed for the level of care that they need, thus saving patients, employers, and payors millions in unnecessary ER costs while alleviating long waits at local hospital emergency rooms.

"Patients are demanding better transparency into the healthcare billing process, quicker care, and better service. We have focused on these specifics since 2008 and are now rated in the top 1 percent of all retailers in customer satisfaction. We are excited to partner with Riverview Health and bring this model to northern Indianapolis & Hamilton County," said Thom Herrmann, CEO of INtuitive Health. "Riverview Health is a leading healthcare provider in Hamilton County which shares similar characteristics to our home market in North Texas. Our North Texas locations have become the go-to option for patients seeking high quality, convenient, immediate care and we believe the residents of Hamilton County will value our service the same way. The northern suburbs of Indianapolis are home to a lot of young families, as well as a healthy economy and great schools. Several of the communities are ranked nationally as highly desirable places to live. Fishers, Indiana was recently chosen as Money Magazine's #1 place to live in the United States."

"Partnering with the INtuitive team makes perfect sense for Riverview Health. We have a strong reputation for service and commitment to our community, and building these customer service oriented facilities will be a great fit," said Seth Warren, President and CEO of Riverview Health.

The four facilities will be built in north Carmel, west Carmel, Fishers and the Nora area of Indianapolis. Construction will begin in the spring of 2018 with all the facilities slated to open in 2019. There has been no name decided for the joint venture, and the financials of the deal have not been disclosed. 

About INtuitive Health

Founded in 2008, INtuitive pioneered retail healthcare, with their Legacy ER & Urgent Care brand, and was one of the nation's first healthcare facilities to offer both urgent care and emergency room treatment options under one roof.  INtuitive is building an exceptional customer service program, with industry-leading ratings by providing transparent billing, and creating welcoming clinical environments with one-on-one access to board-certified, emergency-trained physicians. INtuitive partners with health systems nationwide to build, operate, and launch these retail healthcare facilities. Please visit INtuitiveHealthERUC.com for more information. 

About Riverview Health

Riverview Health is comprised of a full-service, 156-bed hospital and 25 primary, immediate and specialty care facilities located throughout Hamilton County. Together, we provide comprehensive healthcare services in 35 medical specialties and have frequently been recognized for our clinical and service excellence. For more information, visit riverview.org.

Related Files

Riverview_Health_ER_Urgentcare_rendering.jpg

Related Images

riverview-er-urgent-care-rendering.jpg Riverview ER & Urgent Care Rendering Construction will begin in 2018 with all 4 locations slated to open in early 2019.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intuitive-health-launches-a-partnership-with-riverview-health-in-indianapolis-300599638.html

SOURCE INtuitive Health



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.