IIVS Names Frank Gerberick as Chief Scientific Advisor

Thursday, March 1, 2018
GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for In Vitro Sciences, Inc. (IIVS) announced that it has appointed

Frank Gerberick, PhD as its Chief Scientific Advisor. With his expertise and knowledge of technological advances and industry trends, Dr. Gerberick will advise the organization's governing body on scientific matters and
make recommendations on future directions, such as unique research opportunities, processes to promote efficiencies, and competitive positioning for the organization.

"In the current business and regulatory climate, we see the value in establishing an independent advisory role to guide us on making scientific decisions.  There is no one better than Dr. Gerberick to serve in that role with his long and accomplished career in developing and promoting alternative test methods," said IIVS President, Erin Hill.

Dr. Gerberick began his career in the late 1980s at the Procter & Gamble Company where he focused on dermatotoxicology with primary research in the area of skin allergy.  In 2014, he and his team developed the Direct Peptide Reactivity Assay (DPRA), an alternative test method for skin sensitization. The test method was accepted by the European Union Reference Laboratory for Alternatives to Animal Testing and adopted as an OECD test guideline. His laboratory was also actively involved in the development and validation of the Local Lymph Node Assay (LLNA). Most recently, Dr. Gerberick has begun new research efforts in the areas of respiratory allergy and understanding the role of the microbiome in human health.

"I am excited to have this opportunity to work with IIVS and their talented staff. I look forward to helping them expand their goals in developing, promoting and offering scientifically robust alternative methods," said Frank Gerberick, PhD, GF3 Consultancy, LLC.

In addition to his research work, Dr. Gerberick has authored over 175 publications and has received numerous awards, including two prestigious international awards:  the SmithKline Beecham Laboratory Animal Welfare Prize and the Society of Toxicology's Animal Welfare Award. Last year, he was selected as the 2017 Alexander A. Fisher Lecturer, the highest honor given by the American Contact Dermatitis Society.

About the Institute for In Vitro Sciences (IIVS)IIVS is a non-profit organization wholly dedicated to the promotion of predictive, human relevant, non-animal test methods. Founded in 1997, IIVS is recognized as a leading provider of in vitro testing in support of toxicological safety evaluations. Rigorous scientific programs, coupled with educational and outreach initiatives, have established IIVS as a global leader in the advancement of alternatives to animal testing. For more information, visit us at www.iivs.org.  

Media Contact: Laura Henning240-454-8459191214@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iivs-names-frank-gerberick-as-chief-scientific-advisor-300606668.html

SOURCE Institute for In Vitro Sciences



Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
