IIVS Names Frank Gerberick as Chief Scientific Advisor

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for In Vitro Sciences, Inc. (IIVS) announced that it has appointed

Frank Gerberick

, PhD as its Chief Scientific Advisor. With his expertise and knowledge of technological advances and industry trends, Dr. Gerberick will advise the organization's governing body on scientific matters andmake recommendations on future directions, such as unique research opportunities, processes to promote efficiencies, and competitive positioning for the organization.

"In the current business and regulatory climate, we see the value in establishing an independent advisory role to guide us on making scientific decisions. There is no one better than Dr. Gerberick to serve in that role with his long and accomplished career in developing and promoting alternative test methods," said IIVS President, Erin Hill.

Dr. Gerberick began his career in the late 1980s at the Procter & Gamble Company where he focused on dermatotoxicology with primary research in the area of skin allergy. In 2014, he and his team developed the Direct Peptide Reactivity Assay (DPRA), an alternative test method for skin sensitization. The test method was accepted by the European Union Reference Laboratory for Alternatives to Animal Testing and adopted as an OECD test guideline. His laboratory was also actively involved in the development and validation of the Local Lymph Node Assay (LLNA). Most recently, Dr. Gerberick has begun new research efforts in the areas of respiratory allergy and understanding the role of the microbiome in human health.

"I am excited to have this opportunity to work with IIVS and their talented staff. I look forward to helping them expand their goals in developing, promoting and offering scientifically robust alternative methods," said Frank Gerberick, PhD, GF3 Consultancy, LLC.

In addition to his research work, Dr. Gerberick has authored over 175 publications and has received numerous awards, including two prestigious international awards: the SmithKline Beecham Laboratory Animal Welfare Prize and the Society of Toxicology's Animal Welfare Award. Last year, he was selected as the 2017 Alexander A. Fisher Lecturer, the highest honor given by the American Contact Dermatitis Society.

About the Institute for In Vitro Sciences (IIVS) IIVS is a non-profit organization wholly dedicated to the promotion of predictive, human relevant, non-animal test methods. Founded in 1997, IIVS is recognized as a leading provider of in vitro testing in support of toxicological safety evaluations. Rigorous scientific programs, coupled with educational and outreach initiatives, have established IIVS as a global leader in the advancement of alternatives to animal testing. For more information, visit us at www.iivs.org.

