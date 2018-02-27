medindia
Huntington Hospital Names Scott Groom, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer

Tuesday, February 27, 2018
PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Huntington Hospital today announced that Scott

Groom will be joining as senior vice president, chief information officer, effective today. Groom brings over 20 years of experience in advanced technology, clinical integration, management of physician and outpatient operations, strategic planning/marketing,
business development and consulting across multiple healthcare and Fortune 500 environments. 

"Scott Groom brings in-depth knowledge of our industry to his role at Huntington Hospital," says Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and CEO, Huntington Hospital. "His expertise in strategic development and management of resources closely align with our goal to provide world-class care to our community. I'm extremely happy to have him join our executive team."

In his new role at Huntington Hospital, Groom will provide the vision and leadership for the development and management of information resources and technology to support the hospital's strategic goals and program priorities. He will also lead the clinical and information technology departments and optimize the use of operating and capital financial resources to ensure efficient operation and proper support of clinical and administrative functions. 

Groom joins Huntington Hospital from New York-based, Bassett, a top 50 integrated delivery network (IDN) and academic medical center comprised of an integrated medical group of 500 providers, serving nearly 6,000 square miles of the state with six hospitals, 60 outpatient, long-term care and specialty centers.

As Network Vice President for Bassett, Groom helped launch the first use of operational performance excellence efforts utilizing lean six sigma, PMO, and relationship-based care methodologies. He led long-range strategic planning process and rapid cycle implementations of Electronic Medical Record (EMR), Revenue Cycle, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Data Analytics solutions resulting in top-five adoption metrics in the US, 100% achievement of quality measures, and over $30 million in downstream ROI. Groom was central to the development of new strategies for care coordination/population management programs including startup efforts for CMS accountable care organizations (ACO), bundled payments for care improvement (BPCI), and $8 billion NYS Medicaid delivery system reform incentive payment programs (DSRIP) which translated into over $100 million in incentives, serving as a charter/steering member for new commercial insurance product ventures.

Prior to Bassett, Groom served as corporate vice president and chief information officer for Marshall University Health System-based Cabell Hospital in Huntington, WV, and Baptist Health System of MS, where in addition to IT and analytics, his responsibilities included strategic planning, marketing/business development, board relations and MSO services. His previous experience also includes leadership in Fortune 500 software, services and management consulting.

As part of his new role, Groom will serve on industry, hospital board and management committees. He is the previous chair of audit/security for the Healthcare Information Exchange of NY, Excellus BCBS Joint Venture Executive Committee, and planning for the Greater Jackson Chamber of Commerce. He also served on the board of directors for At Home Care of New York, the American Red Cross, YMCA, and is past president of the George Washington/DC chapter of the American College of Health Care Executives.

Groom earned his master's degree in health services and administration from The George Washington University, School of Business. He completed his post-graduate residency at the University of Virginia Medical Center and received his bachelor of arts from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Groom is relocating to South Pasadena for his position at Huntington Hospital.  He has two sons, Jonah and Eli.

About Huntington Hospital Huntington Hospital, www.huntingtonhospital.org, is a 619-bed not-for-profit hospital in Pasadena, California. We are named among the top hospitals in California and nationally ranked in two specialties by U.S. News and World Report. Learn more about us on Facebook www.facebook.com/huntingtonmemorialhospital and on Twitter @huntingtonnews.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-hospital-names-scott-groom-senior-vice-president-chief-information-officer-300604324.html

SOURCE Huntington Hospital



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
