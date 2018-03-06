Human API collaborates with CMS to launch new FHIR-based API for 53 million Medicare patients

WASHINGTON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital health care evolves,

data becomes an important resource that patients can use to improve health outcomes for themselves, and as part of research groups. This has driven the need for easier data interoperability and the development of new patient-centric data sharing models. This week at HIMSS 2018, Human API, the largest patient-centric health data network, announced a collaboration with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to make the new CMS Blue Button 2.0 API available through the Human API data network. This collaboration will enable millions of Medicare patients to connect and authorize the sharing of their longitudinal claims information with new providers, clinical researchers, and digital health services.

"Partners integrating with Blue Button 2.0 like Human API furthers our mission at CMS to put the patient in control of their own data," said Kelly Taylor, Product Manager for the US Digital Service team leading the Blue Button 2.0 API development effort. "Human API has built a massive network of clinical data sources and EHR integrations, and is an ideal partner for CMS to launch our new Blue Button claims data API. Companies like Human API are solving very hard interoperability problems that will benefit millions of Medicare beneficiaries and help advance medical research and population health initiatives."

With the CMS Blue Button 2.0 API available through Human API, third-party software developers and healthcare providers can build integrations to access claims information for a beneficiary. The Blue Button 2.0 API contains four years of claims data for 53 million Medicare beneficiaries, and provides access to Medicare Part A, B and D data. This data reveals a variety of information about a beneficiary's health, including type of Medicare coverage, drug prescriptions, primary care treatment and cost. Utilizing the HL7 Fast Health Interoperability Resource (FHIR) framework to ensure data is in a structured format that can be accepted by a wide range of applications, Human API has designed an interface on top of the FHIR API to enable Medicare beneficiaries to connect their data to third-party applications; putting the beneficiary in control of their health data is a crucial part of this new data API design.

"Human API's core value lies in our ability to connect and normalize health data from thousands of data sources, covering over 230 million U.S. consumers, through a single API," said Andrei Pop, Chief Executive, Human API, "Opening up CMS claims data for patient-centric interoperability represents an exciting opportunity for the whole healthcare ecosystem to benefit. With real-time access to their own claims data history, Medicare patients will discover many new opportunities to improve their health outcomes, participate in medical research and benefit from new digital health services."

The new collaboration between Human API and CMS Blue Button will be showcased in the CMS exhibitor booth at HIMSS 2018 on March 4th through March 8th in Las Vegas.

About the CMS Blue Button APIThe Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Blue Button API enables Medicare beneficiaries to connect their Medicare claims data to the applications, services, and research programs they trust. Utilizing the HL7 Fast Health Interoperability Resource (FHIR) framework to ensure data is in a structured format, the Blue Button API enables Medicare beneficiaries to connect their data to third-party applications. Beneficiaries also have full control over how their data can be used and by whom, with identity and authorization controlled by MyMedicare.gov.

About Human APIHuman API is the largest patient-centric health data network. The Human API platform retrieves, analyzes, normalizes, and delivers unique clinical data and wellness information on consumers from our network of over 35,000 unique integrations spanning 230M+ consumers. Today we're powering industry leading applications built by fast-growing startups and Fortune 500 companies in the healthcare provider, clinical research, health insurance, life insurance, pharmaceutical, and a digital health verticals. To learn more, visit www.humanapi.co

