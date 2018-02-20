medindia
Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine Announces New Chairman of the Board

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 General News
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert W. Jones has been elected to be Chairman of the Board of The Howard

and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine ("The Jones Foundation"). Mr. Jones has been a member of the Board of Directors of The Jones Foundation since 1996, where he has also served as the Treasurer and a member of the Finance Committee
for the past 15 years.

Mr. Jones is a Senior Advisor to Morgan Stanley. He joined the firm in 1974 and held numerous positions before focusing on the power and energy industry in 1978.  He was named a Managing Director in 1986 and he ran the Global Power and Utility Group from 1990 to 1997.  Mr. Jones was named Vice Chairman of Investment Banking in 1997. During 1998 and 1999, he served as worldwide head of the firm's Corporate Finance Department.  He is also the sole owner of Turtle Rock Group, LLC, a financial advisory consulting firm.

Mr. Jones graduated from The Lawrenceville School and received his B.A. in 1972 from Colgate University, where he was a member of its Board of Trustees for many years and is now Trustee Emeritus. He received an M.B.A. in 1974 from Harvard Business School. Mr. Jones was formerly Vice Chairman of the Board of the James Beard Foundation.  In May 2007 he was elected to the Board of Directors of Progress Energy Corporation on which he served until its merger with Duke Energy in July 2012.  Mr. Jones served as Chair of the Finance Committee and was a member of the Executive Committee and Organization and Compensation Committee of the Progress Energy Board.  In May 2013 he was elected to the Board of Directors of BATS Global Markets, Inc. where he chaired the Compensation Committee until BATS was sold to the Chicago Board of Options Exchange in 2017.  In April 2015 Mr. Jones joined the Board of the Electric Power Research Institute after serving since 2013 on its Advisory Council.

He is married to the former Debra Neuschel and has two married daughters, Samantha and Peyton. Mr. Jones and his wife reside in Bedford, New York.

Mr. Jones offered these comments upon assuming his position as Chairman of the Board, "The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine is a leader in the development of reproductive medical techniques that have profoundly served humankind. For more than 30 years the Foundation has pioneered solutions to infertility and improved reproductive health by funding vital research and advancing bioethics of reproductive medicine. I am honored to be able to help continue this vital work begun by Drs. Howard W. Jones, Jr. and Georgeanna Seegar Jones."

The Jones Foundation also announces that the following Directors have been elected to serve as Officers of the Foundation:

  • Mr. Gregory N. Stillman, Partner, Hunton & Williams LLP and Adjunct Professor at Washington and Lee University School of Law, has been elected to serve as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.
  • Mr. Robert J. Kheel, formerly a Partner in the Litigation Department at Willkie Farr and Gallagher LLP, and currently in practice as a mediator and arbitrator in New York City, has been elected to serve as Treasurer of the Board of Directors.
  • Dr. Georgeanna Jones Klingensmith, Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and daughter of The Jones Foundation founders, Drs. Howard W. Jones, Jr. and Georgeanna Seegar Jones, has been elected to serve as Secretary of the Board of Directors.

About The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine

The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine is a 501(c)(3) organization that solicits funds from the general public to support scientific and medical research and education in the field of reproductive medicine. In addition to providing research grants to deserving scientific investigators, the Foundation Board of Directors is prepared to serve in an advisory capacity to the agencies it supports. The Foundation may also sponsor seminars or other educational activities designed to evaluate public policy issues related to reproductive medicine in order to educate the general public and attempt to improve the human condition.

For more information, please visit The Jones Foundation website at www.jonesfound.org.

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/howard-and-georgeanna-jones-foundation-for-reproductive-medicine-announces-new-chairman-of-the-board-300601237.html

SOURCE Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine



