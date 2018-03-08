Howard University Hospital Kicks-Off 25th Year at NBC4 Health and Fitness EXPO

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Howard University Hospital (HUH) invites the local community to join

Saturday, March 10, 2018

Washington, D.C.

its team of healthcare experts at the 2018 NBC4 Health and Fitness EXPO this, in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center inThe hospital willkick-off its 25year of participation at the EXPO and is one of a few healthcare organizations that have attended the event since its inception.

"The NBC4 Health & Fitness EXPO provides a unique opportunity to connect and engage with local residents on a personal level, regarding their health and wellness in a conducive environment," says HUH Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shelly McDonald-Pinkett. "With more than two decades of participation at this event, we remain steadfast in our longstanding commitment to provide area residents with exceptional healthcare service."

Spanning two days (March 10 & 11), the EXPO features more than 85,000 attendees and over 200 healthcare organizations. HUH will offer EXPO attendees the chance to take part in a multitude of free health screenings, seek expert medical advice, schedule real-time appointments and discuss ("Ask a Doctor") anything related to their individual health and wellness. HUH's Health and Wellness Information Stations will also be on hand to provide attendees with one-on-one access to a wide array of specialty services and medical knowledge.

"The importance of getting a routine health screening is a critical component to managing your health," says Dr. McDonald-Pinkett. "In most cases, an early detection means the availability of more treatment options and also lowers the risk of serious complications, which may result in better outcomes for the patient."

Join HUH's expert physicians and trained specialists at booth number 8113. Free Health Screenings and access to HUH Health and Wellness Information Stations will begin on Saturday, March 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and on Sunday, March 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

List of Free Health Screenings Blood PressureCholesterolDentalGlucoseHIV & HCV (Hepatitis C)Memory & Mental HealthProstate CancerSickle CellVision

List of Health and Wellness Information StationsAsk the DoctorAsk the NutritionistAsk the PharmacistHUH Cancer Center VanNeurologyOBGYNHUH Sleep CenterStress Relief Zone

For more information, please visit: www.huhealthcare.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/howard-university-hospital-kicks-off-25th-year-at-nbc4-health-and-fitness-expo-300610213.html

SOURCE Howard University