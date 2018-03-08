medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Howard University Hospital Kicks-Off 25th Year at NBC4 Health and Fitness EXPO

Thursday, March 8, 2018 Hospital News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Howard University Hospital (HUH) invites the local community to join

its team of healthcare experts at the 2018 NBC4 Health and Fitness EXPO this Saturday, March 10, 2018, in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. The hospital will
kick-off its 25th year of participation at the EXPO and is one of a few healthcare organizations that have attended the event since its inception.

"The NBC4 Health & Fitness EXPO provides a unique opportunity to connect and engage with local residents on a personal level, regarding their health and wellness in a conducive environment," says HUH Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shelly McDonald-Pinkett. "With more than two decades of participation at this event, we remain steadfast in our longstanding commitment to provide area residents with exceptional healthcare service."

Spanning two days (March 10 & 11), the EXPO features more than 85,000 attendees and over 200 healthcare organizations. HUH will offer EXPO attendees the chance to take part in a multitude of free health screenings, seek expert medical advice, schedule real-time appointments and discuss ("Ask a Doctor") anything related to their individual health and wellness. HUH's Health and Wellness Information Stations will also be on hand to provide attendees with one-on-one access to a wide array of specialty services and medical knowledge.

"The importance of getting a routine health screening is a critical component to managing your health," says Dr. McDonald-Pinkett. "In most cases, an early detection means the availability of more treatment options and also lowers the risk of serious complications, which may result in better outcomes for the patient."

Join HUH's expert physicians and trained specialists at booth number 8113. Free Health Screenings and access to HUH Health and Wellness Information Stations will begin on Saturday, March 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and on Sunday, March 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

List of Free Health Screenings Blood PressureCholesterolDentalGlucoseHIV & HCV (Hepatitis C)Memory & Mental HealthProstate CancerSickle CellVision

List of Health and Wellness Information StationsAsk the DoctorAsk the NutritionistAsk the PharmacistHUH Cancer Center VanNeurologyOBGYNHUH Sleep CenterStress Relief Zone

For more information, please visit: www.huhealthcare.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/howard-university-hospital-kicks-off-25th-year-at-nbc4-health-and-fitness-expo-300610213.html

SOURCE Howard University



You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.