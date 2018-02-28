Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital receives highest 5-star rating for quality care from Hospital Compare

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital has received a 5-star overall

rating – the highest possible rating – for exceptional quality of care from the U.S. Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services Hospital Compare ratings system.

The Hospital Compare system evaluates hospitals' quality of care and service

using 57 quality measures in seven main categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care, and efficient use of medical imaging and unplanned hospital visits. Five stars is the highest possible rating a hospital can receive. The most common overall rating is 3 stars.

"To receive a 5-star rating from Hospital Compare is a tremendous achievement, and it would not be possible without the dedication of our doctors and employees, who are committed to providing exceptional care and service to our patients and to this community," said Keith Barber, CEO of Houston Methodist Hospital Willowbrook and senior vice president of Houston Methodist.

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is one of only seven Houston-area hospitals to receive a perfect 5-star rating by Hospital Compare. Houston Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center also received a 5-star rating.

"This rating means that Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital not only stands among the best hospitals in Houston when it comes to quality of care and service, but also the best in the nation," said Barber.

Hospital Compare has information about more than 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals across the U.S. The site was created through the efforts of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in collaboration with organizations representing consumers, hospitals, doctors, employers, accrediting organizations and other federal agencies.

For more information about Hospital Compare and to see how other hospitals compare with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, visit medicare.gov/hospitalcompare.

About Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is a 312 bed, not-for-profit, faith-based hospital, which is part of Houston Methodist. The hospital has expanded in Northwest Houston to serve the comprehensive health care needs of the growing community.

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital has been named a Magnet recognized health care facility by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®.

Houston Methodist Willowbrook is ranked No. 5 in the Houston metro area and No. 12 in Texas by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best Hospital" in 2017.

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital specializes in cardiology and cardiovascular services, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, and comprehensive cancer services. Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital has a Breast Care Center, Cancer Center, Imaging Center, Infusion Center, Sleep Center, and Surgical Weight Loss Center and operates a Childbirth Center with a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

For more information about the comprehensive services available on the Houston Methodist Willowbrook campus and to learn about upcoming events, please visit houstonmethodist.org/willowbrook. To find a physician, call 281.737.2500.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/houston-methodist-willowbrook-hospital-receives-highest-5-star-rating-for-quality-care-from-hospital-compare-300605192.html

SOURCE Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital