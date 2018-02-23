Hospitality Global Market Report 2018

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary The hospitality industry covers lodging and dining services. It

comprise businesses that provide customers with lodging, prepared meals, snacks and beverages for immediate consumption. It includes both accommodation and food service establishments as the two activities are often combined at the same establishment.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04897317 The largest geographic markets by consumption in the hospitality sector areand the Americas.was the largest region in the hospitality market in 2016, accounting for nearly 38% market share. The Americas was the second largest region accounting for 37% market share. Major hotel brands are employing digital hotel room keys to increase guest convenience. Smart room access systems allow guests to unlock their doors by simply swiping their phones across a keyless pad on the door. Using a smart phone key eliminates problems in the event of key loss or demagnetization of the plastic key card. For example, Starwood Hotels and Resorts introduced a bluetooth-enabled room unlocking app that allows guests to access their hotel rooms through their smartphone.was the largest region in the hospitality market in 2017, accounting foraround 45% market share.was the second largest region accounting for around 23% market share.was the smallest region accounting for around 2% market share.The Hospitality Global Market Report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hospitality market.• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information. • Identify growth segments for investment. • Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market. • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis. • Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings • Benchmark performance against key competitors. • Develop strategies based on likely future developments. • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing. • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis • Gain a global perspective on the development of the market. • Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the hospitality? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The hospitality market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more. The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider hospitality market, and compares it with other markets. • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market. • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets. • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing. • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified. • The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this. • The hospitality market section of the report gives context. It compares the hospitality market with other segments of the hospitality market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, The Hospitality Market Indicators Comparison. • The industry metrics section looks at critical drivers while the macro-economic section looks at the market in relation to the overall economy.Markets Covered: Non-Residential Accommodation; Food And Beverage Service Companies Mentioned: McDonald's, Compass Group Plc, Starbucks, Subway, Marriott International, Inc. Countries:, UK,and. Regions:, Middle East And Africa Time series: Five years historic and forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, The Hospitality Market Indicators Comparison. Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04897317 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

