Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh Felicitates HCL Grant 2018 Recipients

Saturday, March 10, 2018 General News
NOIDA, India, March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The three winning

NGOs receive a Grant of up to INR 15 crores 

Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh felicitated the winners of HCL Grant 2018

at a ceremony held today at HCL Technologies Campus, Noida. Three NGOs across the categories of Education, Healthcare and Environment won a grant of up to INR 5 crores each.

The occasion was also graced by Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, diplomats, dignitaries, senior bureaucrats, Shri Shiv Nadar, Founder & Chairman, HCL, Smt. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, CEO, HCL Corporation and Chairperson of the CSR Committee for the HCL Technologies Board, Shri C Vijayakumar, President & Chief Executive Officer, HCL Technologies and HCL Group leadership.

Recipients of HCL Grant 2018 are:

  • Health - Eleutheros Christian Society
  • Environment - Keystone Foundation
  • Education - Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind (Sightsavers)

Shri Rajnath Singh, Honorable Home Minister, Government of India said, "I congratulate the HCL Grant winners and HCL for the work they are doing. It is my hope that in the years to come the social value of HCL Foundation will continue to increase."

"It is an innovative step towards re-establishing the value of strong governance in the world of civil society and providing an international visibility to Indian NGOs that are doing path breaking work in the arena of rural development," said Ms Robin Abrams, Former president of Palm Computing and longest-serving Board member of HCL Technologies.

The third edition of HCL Grant witnessed an overwhelming response from around 3,500 applicants out of which nine NGOs were identified for the final Jury evaluation.

Ms. Nidhi Pundhir, Director - CSR and Head - HCL Foundation, said, "The overwhelming response of the development sector to HCL Grant reinforces our commitment to empower the NGOs working towards rural development. We remain committed to supporting organizations that are reaching out to marginalized and underdeveloped rural communities"

HCL Grant supported projects cover 22 Districts with approximately 2450 villages, reaching out to over 6 lac rural beneficiaries. These projects are operational in many states of India, including Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

About HCL Grant 

About HCL 

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
