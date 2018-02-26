medindia
Hexaware Launches its Integrated Population Health Platform CarrotCube Built on Salesforce Health Cloud

Monday, February 26, 2018 General News
MUMBAI, India, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hexaware Technologies Ltd., the fastest

growing automation-led, next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services, today announced the launch of its integrated Population Health Management solution, CarrotCube (http://www.carrotcube.com) built on Salesforce Health Cloud. The
integrated solution, which leverages the unified patient view, evidence-based care management, risk stratification and quality analytics capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud's workflow, patient engagement and communication tools, will be showcased at HIMSS 2018 next month.

     (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware_Rebranding_Logo.jpg )

"We're excited to collaborate with Hexaware to better serve the value-based care market," said Susan Collins, Vice President, General Manager Healthcare & Life Sciences at Salesforce. "With Hexaware's expertise in healthcare and clinical business process services and Salesforce's track record in customer and patient relationship management, we are able to bring forward a solution that uniquely addresses the care gaps in population health and serves the needs of healthcare organizations moving into patient centric models of care."

"The goal of CarrotCube is to transform the current myopic view to Population Health with an easy to implement solution that has a measure for providers to address all three dimensions of the Triple Aim and cash in on the value-based reimbursements," says Milan Bhatt, Global Head of Healthcare at Hexaware. "We are delighted to partner with Salesforce, the leader in customer relationship management. Our combined solution was created to not only meet the current population health requirements of healthcare organizations, but also to showcase the direction in which healthcare is headed in the future."

Hexaware will host the Pre-conference Symposium on Population Health Management and simultaneously launch CarrotCube at Booth #10720 at HIMSS 2018. HIMSS18 runs from March 5-9, 2018 at the VENETIAN - PALAZZO - SANDS EXPO CENTER, Las Vegas.

Salesforce, Health Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Hexaware 

Hexaware is a fast growing IT, BPO and Consulting Company. Our focus is to help customers Shrink IT to eliminate costs and improve delivery of commodity IT, using automation and technology. Transforming customer experience is at the heart of our Grow Digital strategy.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com.

Safe Harbor Statement 

http://hexaware.com/investors/

Contact: Sreedatri Chatterjee sreedatric@hexaware.com

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.



