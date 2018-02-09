medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Heska Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results Conference Call for February 28, 2018

Friday, February 9, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider

of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, plans to announce its fourth quarter and year end 2017 financial results in a press release to be issued on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 before the market opens.
The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss the results at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET on the same day, Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

To access the conference call:

From within the United States, please dial 1-800-239-9838From outside of the United States, please dial 1-323-794-2551Reference Conference ID: 9385771

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's website on www.heska.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET and continue through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

To access the replay:

From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671Reference Replay Pin Number: 9385771

The webcast will also be archived on www.heska.com for 90 days.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News) sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska's state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, vaccines, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company's core focus is on supporting veterinarians in the canine and feline healthcare space. For further information on Heska and its products, visit www.heska.com.

Contact Heska today at 800.464.3752 and visit www.heska.com for more information.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heska-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2017-financial-results-conference-call-for-february-28-2018-300596291.html

SOURCE Heska Corporation



You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.