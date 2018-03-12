Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman and CEO

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq:

Las Vegas, Nevada

May 18

HSIC) today announced that it will host the 2nd annual Dental Service Organization (DSO) Education Forum at The Cosmopolitan Hotel inonand 19, an example of the Company's commitment to advancing the dental profession.

The two-day event offers three unique educational tracks designed to fit the needs of DSOs, a rich lineup of keynote speakers, including Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein Inc., and networking opportunities with DSO leaders and fellow attendees.

"Henry Schein's support of the Forum reflects our desire to educate DSOs about the solutions they can rely on to improve the efficiency of their practice so they can improve the care of patients," said Mr. Bergman.

Based on the size and type of DSO, attendees will be placed in one of the three educational tracks, which will cover different topics based on their organizational needs.

The National DSO Track – For DSOs with 30 or more locations, and a national footprint; topics include "The Globalization of DSOs" and a round-table with Mr. Bergman.

– For DSOs with 30 or more locations, and a national footprint; topics include "The Globalization of DSOs" and a round-table with Mr. Bergman. The Emerging DSO Track – For organizations with three or more locations; topics include "Maximizing the Value of Your Group or DSO" and "The Future of Practice Management Technology for DSOs."

– For organizations with three or more locations; topics include "Maximizing the Value of Your Group or DSO" and "The Future of Practice Management Technology for DSOs." The DSO Hygiene Track – For DSO hygiene professionals and DSOs looking to enhance production and scalability within their hygiene department; topics include "Transforming Hygienist Procedures for Efficiency" and "Hygienists as Front-Line Educators."

In addition to each track's unique courses and speakers, the Forum will also offer four mainstage presentations, led by Mr. Bergman who will welcome attendees at the opening of the event. Following Mr. Bergman on the mainstage will be Jake Meadows, Vice President of Sales for Henry Schein Special Markets and Steve Bilt, Chief Executive Officer of Smile Brands, as well as motivational speaker, record-breaking athlete, journalist and author, Diana Nyad, who will deliver the Forum's closing remarks.

"As we continue to invest in education, service and support, software innovation, and long-term customer relationships, we are excited to showcase our solutions and marketplace insights - together with industry thought leaders - to help customers grow their business," said A.J. Caffentzis, Vice President, North American Dental Group Strategic Initiatives.

To register for this event and learn more about the keynote speakers, please visit the DSO Education Forum website.

About Henry Schein, Inc. Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a health solutions network powered by people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members serving more than 1 million customers globally, the Company is the world's largest provider of Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health , and medical practitioners. The Company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites.

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein's network of trusted advisors provides health care professionals with the valued solutions they need to improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company offers customers exclusive, innovative products and solutions, including practice management software, e-commerce solutions, specialty and surgical products, as well as a broad range of financial services. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The company's sales reached a record $12.5 billion in 2017, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995. For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein , and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

SOURCE Henry Schein, Inc.