Henry Schein Disaster Relief Hotline Opens To Support Customers Affected By Flooding In The Central United States

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) reminds its customers in the

The Henry Schein Disaster Relief Hotline remains open throughout the year to provide assistance to practitioners during their preparation and recovery from disasters. To help meet the challenges of rebuilding a practice in the wake of a natural disaster, practitioners can download our Recovery Guide for Office-Based Practitioners.

"As a series of storms continues to threaten areas from central Texas to central Arkansas and southern Tennessee, our customers in the affected areas can rely on Henry Schein to help their recovery and rebuilding efforts," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. "For those whose practices may be damaged or otherwise affected, our disaster relief hotline is now open."

