Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced today that it is donating

$265,000

in health care products to nine dental schools in support of their oral health outreach missions to underserved communities in the U.S. and around the world. The donations are being made as part of the Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program, an initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the company's global corporate social responsibility program.

Under the Global Student Outreach Program, Henry Schein provides teams comprised of dental students and faculty from each school with a donation of oral health supplies. The teams use these products during missions to provide oral health care education, emergency dental services, screenings, prevention, sealant application, and restorative treatment to children and adults living in underserved communities.

During 2018, Henry Schein is partnering with the New York University College of Dentistry, Nova Southeastern University's College of Dental Medicine, Columbia University College of Dental Medicine, Temple University – Maurice H. Kornberg School of Dentistry, Stony Brook University School of Dental Medicine, Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry – University of the Pacific, University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry, and University of Florida College of Dentistry.

In addition to providing treatment, the Global Student Outreach Program teams assess the oral health needs of each targeted community and work to implement a sustainable oral health system, including the identification and training of local members of the community who can sustain oral health education and care on an ongoing basis.

"For many people living in underserved communities, the Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program is their only access point for quality oral health care, so it is crucial that we provide the outreach teams from our university partners with these essential health care products," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. "We are pleased to support the next generation of practitioners as they gain valuable experience, provide quality treatment, and gain a greater understanding of the impact that their generosity can have on the oral health, and by extension overall health, of people in need."

About Henry Schein Cares Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of "doing well by doing good." Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. "Helping Health Happen Blog" is a platform for health care professionals to share their volunteer experiences delivering assistance to those in need globally. To read more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit our blog: www.helpinghealthhappen.org.

About Henry Schein, Inc. Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a health solutions network powered by people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members serving more than 1 million customers globally, the Company is the world's largest provider of Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions to enhance the efficiency of office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners. The Company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites.

A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein's network of trusted advisors provides health care professionals with the valued solutions they need to improve operational success and clinical outcomes. The Company offers customers exclusive, innovative products and solutions, including practice management software, e-commerce solutions, specialty and surgical products, as well as a broad range of financial services. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The company's sales reached a record $12.5 billion in 2017, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995. For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

