Henry Schein And Its Dental Laboratory Business, Zahn Dental, To Showcase The Company's Latest Digital Solutions At Chicago Midwinter Dental Meeting And LMT Lab Day

Visitors to CMW will have the opportunity to learn about Henry Schein's commitment to helping oral health professionals navigate the world of dentistry through our digital solutions (booth #2819), Henry Schein exclusive merchandise (booth #2819), Henry Schein office design (booth #2719), and Henry Schein Practice Solutions (booth #3218). Zahn Dental, the laboratory business of Henry Schein, will be showcasing and demonstrating the new Formlabs Form Cell at LMT Lab Day at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, ballroom EF. In addition, Zahn Dental will host several lectures and clinics throughout the show.

Featured Products and Business Solutions During CMW, Henry Schein will display digital technology solutions including scanners, milling units, 3D printers, abutment solutions, and the latest materials available from the company's digital platform, Henry Schein ConnectDental®, which represents Henry Schein's commitment to help integrate digital technology into every step of the clinical workflow, along with the education and support needed to succeed. Members of the Henry Schein Dental leadership team, as well as representatives from 3Shape, ACTEON, DEXIS, Dentsply Sirona, Formlabs, i-CAT, and Planmeca will be available to answer questions, suggest customized solutions, and demonstrate new products, such as Dentsply Sirona Hub, Air Techniques Mojave LT 3, Morita Veraview X800, and more. The company will also demonstrate exclusive products including restorative solutions from Clinician's Choice® Dental Products Inc., Laser Solutions from Precise®SHP and LTM Lasers by the CAO Group, and Pain Free Dentistry from The Wand® by Wand Dental.

Additionally, Henry Schein Business Solutions will present its lineup of new offerings as well as showcase all the solutions they offer to help practices operate a better business so dental professionals can focus on patient care. Henry Schein Financial Services will also be available to discuss the relaunch of its website for Nationwide Dental Opportunities, a full-service, job placement recruitment resource for oral health professionals.

"The digitization of dentistry has rapidly changed the way practices operate," said Tim Sullivan, President, North American Dental Group, Henry Schein. "Digital technology has expanded within the dental field, and now oral health professionals have practice management, business solutions, clinical solutions, and fabrication options that were never possible. Dental professionals can rely on Henry Schein to continue to help them harness the power of digital technology by integrating these solutions into their practices and laboratories. As a result, practices can gain efficiencies that will allow them to focus on clinical care."

Visit Henry Schein Dental for details on the business solutions and integrated technologies available to help dental practitioners operate a productive practice, attain business goals, and assist in the delivery of quality patient care.

Effectively Integrating Digital Solutions through EducationHenry Schein is committed to helping customers integrate digital technology into their practice with confidence and improve practice efficiency through education. Throughout the meeting, Henry Schein and its supplier partners will host a series of in-booth presentations and demonstrations showcasing the choice of innovative, scalable digital technologies as well as business solutions that can be effectively integrated into every step of the clinical workflow. Featured presentations at CMW include:

Thursday, February 22, 2018

11:00 a.m. : Join the Movement to Fight Periodontal Disease

: Join the Movement to Fight Periodontal Disease 12:00 p.m. : Schein DigiTALK Panel Discussion Featuring Planmeca

: Schein DigiTALK Panel Discussion Featuring Planmeca 1:00 p.m. : A Guide to Digital Impressions – 2 CE Credit Take Home

: A Guide to Digital Impressions – 2 CE Credit Take Home 2:00 p.m. : Schein DigiTALK Panel Discussion Featuring DEXIS & i-CAT

: Schein DigiTALK Panel Discussion Featuring DEXIS & i-CAT 3:00 p.m. : Henry Schein Business Solutions Showcase

Friday, February 23, 2018

10:00 a.m. : 3D Printing's Impact on Your Profitability

: 3D Printing's Impact on Your Profitability 11:00 a.m. : Moving your Practice Forward

: Moving your Practice Forward 12:00 p.m. : Schein DigiTALK Discussion Featuring Dentsply Sirona

: Schein DigiTALK Discussion Featuring Dentsply Sirona 1:00 p.m. : Your Dental Office Design Journey

: Your Dental Office Design Journey 2:00 p.m. : Schein DigiTALK Panel Discussion Featuring 3Shape and Ivoclar

Engaging Thought Leadership Conversations with Industry LeadersThe Henry Schein Dental Booth at Chicago Midwinter will also serve as a broadcast center, featuring #ScheinChats, the company's signature social media series available on Facebook Live that offers engaging conversations with oral health professionals, nonprofits, and industry-leading supplier partners. Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein, Inc., will host a conversation with Dr. Joseph Crowley, President of the American Dental Association, at this year's CMW. Mentoring Tomorrow's Dentists is the theme and the two will share their perspectives to help young practitioners identify a mentor as well as the value it brings to their professional career and the well-being of their patients. Visit Henry Schein Dental's Facebook page to watch the livestream: https://www.facebook.com/HenryScheinDental/.

About Henry Schein, Inc. Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is the world's largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, and other alternate care sites. A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein employs more than 22,000 Team Schein Members and serves more than 1 million customers.

The company offers a comprehensive selection of products and services, including value-added solutions for operating efficient practices and delivering high-quality care. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items. The company also offers its customers exclusive, innovative technology solutions, including practice management software and e-commerce solutions, as well as a broad range of financial services.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 34 countries. The company's sales reached a record $11.6 billion in 2016, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995. For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

