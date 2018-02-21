medindia
HeartLegacy® Releases Smartphone App for Families of Senior Care Residents

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 General News
App will connect families, boost social interaction for residents, and assist in non-drug therapies

DAPHNE, Ala., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartLegacy, LLC, a senior care technology company, today announced the

release of its HeartLegacy® smartphone app for family members of senior care residents.   

With the HeartLegacy app, family members will more easily stay connected to loved ones in senior care settings.

Walt Armentrout, HeartLegacy CEO and Co-Founder, says:

"We're excited to expand the HeartLegacy offering for the families of our partner communities. The HeartLegacy family app connects loved ones in a way that is truly improving resident engagement and the quality of life for those in a senior care setting."

The app allows family members to:

  • Exchange video greetings with loved ones in senior care.
  • Preserve and share professionally-edited resident 'life story' videos.
  • Stay up to date on community events and activities.
  • Assist in reminiscence and simulated presence therapies.
  • And more

HeartLegacy's family app is included for free with the complete HeartLegacy technology solution. 

Senior communities utilizing the HeartLegacy solution benefit from connecting families and residents through video. The solution includes a video kiosk for senior communities (Remy®), a dedicated smartphone app for senior care staff (RemyGo), and now a dedicated app for families—the HeartLegacy app.

These three components create a holistic solution that improves social interaction for residents, connects families, preserves legacies, and boosts marketing efforts for senior communities.

Free through the iTunes app store, the HeartLegacy app helps senior care organizations deliver peace of mind and cater to busy, tech-savvy family members. To use the HeartLegacy app, family members must have a loved one in a senior community utilizing the HeartLegacy solution.

HeartLegacy also serves home care agencies across the United States with its technology solution.

About HeartLegacyFocused in the senior care market, HeartLegacy connects senior communities and families through video. Senior communities rely on HeartLegacy for resident engagement, legacy preservation, online marketing, and family communications. Located in Daphne, Alabama, HeartLegacy currently serves senior communities and home care agencies in twenty-six states across the country. Learn more at heartlegacy.com.

ContactReid GilbertMarketing DirectorHeartLegacy, LLC (251) 210-1682reidg@heartlegacy.com www.heartlegacy.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heartlegacy-releases-smartphone-app-for-families-of-senior-care-residents-300601920.html

SOURCE HeartLegacy



