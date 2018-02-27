medindia
Hear Directly from Senior Prosecutors at ACI's New Life Sciences & Healthcare Qui Tam & False Claims Summit

Reducing Legal Risks amid the Expanding Reach of the FCA. In-Depth Analysis on Recent FCA & Qui Tam Developments

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) will host a new  two-day comprehensive conference

on the most pressing issues affecting Life Sciences and Health Care false claims affecting new enforcement target areas including managed care, opioids, rehabilitation centers, electronic medical records, drug compounding and more.

Hear Senior In-House Counsel Discuss Investigations and How to Manage Whistleblower Reports from  CareSource, Celgene,  CHSPSC,  Fresenius Medical Care,  Medtronic, Merck, Northwell Health, and  Reliant Rehabilitation

Hear directly from Senior Prosecutors:

Joseph BeemsterboerChief, Healthcare Fraud UnitU.S. Department of Justice

Richard HayesDeputy Chief, Civil DivisionU.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of New York

Jay SpeersCounsel, Medicaid Fraud Control UnitOffice of the Attorney, General, State of New York

Amanda StrachanDeputy Chief of Healthcare Fraud, Criminal DivisionU.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts

More information about the conference, including full agendas, faculty lists, and brochures can be found here www.americanconference.com/FalseClaimsLS

A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.

Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York, ACI has grown to produce more than 90 events each year, attended by thousands of senior delegates from across the world.

