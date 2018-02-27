Hear Directly from Senior Prosecutors at ACI's New Life Sciences & Healthcare Qui Tam & False Claims Summit

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) will host a new two-day comprehensive conference

on the most pressing issues affecting Life Sciences and Health Care false claims affecting new enforcement target areas including managed care, opioids, rehabilitation centers, electronic medical records, drug compounding and more.

Hear Senior In-House Counsel Discuss Investigations and How to Manage Whistleblower Reports from CareSource, Celgene, CHSPSC, Fresenius Medical Care, Medtronic, Merck, Northwell Health, and Reliant Rehabilitation

Hear directly from Senior Prosecutors:

Joseph BeemsterboerChief, Healthcare Fraud UnitU.S. Department of Justice

Richard HayesDeputy Chief, Civil DivisionU.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of New York

Jay SpeersCounsel, Medicaid Fraud Control UnitOffice of the Attorney, General, State of New York

Amanda StrachanDeputy Chief of Healthcare Fraud, Criminal DivisionU.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts

More information about the conference, including full agendas, faculty lists, and brochures can be found here www.americanconference.com/FalseClaimsLS

