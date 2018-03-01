medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Healthcare workers remain at risk of patient handling injuries; national conference advocates for prevention and change

Thursday, March 1, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

WARRENDALE, Pa., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Injuries caused by manually lifting and repositioning patients

result in lost work time, wages or careers for nursing staff, emergency responders and other healthcare workers.  At the annual Safe Patient Handling and Mobility Conference in Orlando, FL., April
16-20, 2018, all stakeholders will meet to continue efforts to reduce these injuries. In recognition of this vital conference, Orlando's Mayor Buddy Dyer proclaimed April 16-20, 2018 "Safe Patient Handling and Mobility Awareness Week." It is hoped this proclamation fosters support for the reduction of manual handling in all healthcare environments, increasing safety for caregivers and patients.

"People don't often think of healthcare as a dangerous occupation, but this industry records 6.4 injuries per 100 workers compared with 3.3 per 100 workers for all other industries combined," said Renée Kielich, president of the Association of Safe Patient Handling Professionals (ASPHP.)  "Implementing safe patient handling programs with appropriate equipment mitigates the risk to workers. Healthcare organizations also improve patient care by preventing patient falls and pressure injuries to skin."

Several of the groups working to advance research, create programs, and educate caregivers include the ASPHP, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Tampa VA Administration Research and Education Foundation, Inc., American Nurses Association, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health.

About ASPHPThe ASPHP provides a venue for individuals interested in the science of safe patient handling to share experiences, access education and information, and advance their professional status through a Certification Program. The membership of the ASPHP works to build a credentialed profession dedicated to the safety and comfort of caregivers and their patients worldwide. www.asphp.org  

About the 2018 Safe Patient Handling and Mobility ConferenceThis is the 19th year of the conference, created with a goal of universal safe patient handling and mobility in all health care settings. The VISN 8 Patient Safety Center of Inquiry and The Tampa VA Research and Education Foundation, Inc. have been conducting research on the cause and effects of safe patient handling and falls injuries on caregivers and patients for nearly 20 years. Participants are exposed to cutting-edge research, best practices and lessons learned in SPHM-related adverse events. This conference includes hands-on workshops, national expert speakers and a large exhibit hall with new and emerging technology. http://www.tampavaref.org/safe-patient-handling/index.htm.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-workers-remain-at-risk-of-patient-handling-injuries-national-conference-advocates-for-prevention-and-change-300606877.html

SOURCE The Association of Safe Patient Handling Professionals



You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.