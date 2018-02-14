medindia
Healthcare Innovator PatientWisdom, Inc. Bolsters Executive Team with Brent Jarkowski as Chief Growth Officer

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 General News
Driving Sales Growth for Digital Health Platforms that Enhance Patient and Provider Experience

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientWisdom, Inc., a digital health company with a suite of platforms

that improve health and care by listening to patients, providers, and community members – individually and at scale – today announced that Brent Jarkowski has joined the company's executive management team as chief growth officer (CGO).

As CGO, Jarkowski will focus on building and managing sales, marketing and partner strategies for PatientWisdom, Inc. Jarkowski brings more than 15+ years of experience in sales execution, team building and client relationship management to the company. Most recently he served as an account executive at Truven Health Analytics, an IBM Watson Health Company, where he was the primary strategic advisor and relationship manager for a diverse client portfolio of hospitals and health systems in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and the District of Columbia. Prior to that, he held positions at Sg2, LLC and The Advisory Board Company.

"2018 is poised to be a pivotal year for PatientWisdom, Inc. as we address a clear market need to improve health and care by helping our customers truly understand what is important to patients and providers as people," said Gregory Makoul, CEO of Patient Wisdom, Inc. "Brent's deep healthcare experience and proven track record in sales execution will accelerate our ability to broaden the reach of PatientWisdom, ProviderWisdom and CommunityWisdom."

"I'm thrilled to join PatientWisdom, Inc. at such a time of high momentum as we continue to provide digital health platforms that dramatically improve communication in healthcare," said Brent Jarkowski. "I look forward to working with Greg and the management team to build upon their current success by bringing our solutions to more health organizations."

Yale New Haven Health, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, OSF HealthCare and other advanced health systems are using PatientWisdom Inc.'s digital platforms today to improve patient and provider experience as well as keep pace with movements in consumerism and value-based care. To learn more please visit https://patientwisdom.com.

About PatientWisdom, Inc.

PatientWisdom, Inc. offers a suite of digital platforms that improve health and care by listening to patients, providers, and community members – individually and at scale. The company is based in New Haven, CT and has three primary focus areas: making it easy to understand what matters to patients ahead of clinical encounters to improve patient experience and the delivery of care (PatientWisdom); obtaining real-time, real-world insights from clinicians and staff to enhance engagement, reduce burnout and streamline care (ProviderWisdom); and producing a deep view of the community to enable clear lines-of-sight for developing and connecting programs that people will use (CommunityWisdom). In 2017, the company was named Venture of the Year at the CT Entrepreneur Awards and Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin earned the Vizient Clinical Innovation Award for its approach to implementing the PatientWisdom digital platform.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthcare-innovator-patientwisdom-inc-bolsters-executive-team-with-brent-jarkowski-as-chief-growth-officer-300598473.html

SOURCE PatientWisdom, Inc.



