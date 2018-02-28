medindia
HealthScape Advisors and Pareto Intelligence Achieve HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

Wednesday, February 28, 2018
HITRUST CSF Certification validates that HealthScape Advisors and Pareto Intelligence are committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information.

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthScape Advisors, a leading provider of healthcare consulting and analytics,

today announced that the systems* of HealthScape Advisors and its affiliate Pareto Intelligence have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's systems have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements, and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places HealthScape and Pareto in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, meeting standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Protecting our clients' data has always been a top priority for both HealthScape Advisors and its technology and analytics affiliate, Pareto Intelligence," said Steve Young, Managing Partner at HealthScape. "Achieving HITRUST CSF Certified status is proof of that commitment, and our dedication to providing the highest level of service and compliance for our client partners."

"Organizations that have earned HITRUST CSF Certification represent the highest caliber of sensitive information safeguarding and information risk management," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "We commend HealthScape Advisors and Pareto Intelligence for implementing the necessary controls to achieve HITRUST CSF Certified status. Clients of these organizations can be confident in their compliance standards."

*Systems that are HITRUST CSF Certified include fileshare system, databases, web applications, and supporting infrastructure.

About HealthScape Advisors

HealthScape Advisors is a privately held management consulting firm dedicated to serving clients within the healthcare industry. We provide consulting services to commercial and government health plans, specialty health organizations, health systems and providers, and healthcare investors. To learn more, visit our website at www.healthscape.com.

About Pareto Intelligence

Pareto Intelligence is a technology and analytics company that supports health plans and providers with solutions to evaluate revenue accuracy, manage cost, and improve long-term financial performance. We inform, optimize, and engage by bringing together a suite of interoperable technology solutions and tailored advisory services. Pareto is an affiliate of HealthScape Advisors. To learn more, visit our website at www.paretointel.com.

Media contact: Bre Bush 190761@email4pr.com 630-292-8859

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthscape-advisors-and-pareto-intelligence-achieve-hitrust-csf-certification-to-manage-risk-improve-security-posture-and-meet-compliance-requirements-300605133.html

SOURCE HealthScape Advisors; Pareto Intelligence



Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
