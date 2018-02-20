HealthGrowth Capital, LLC and Crestline Investors enter into a Master Participation Funding Agreement

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthGrowth Capital, LLC, a leading alternative specialty lender to healthcare

$50 million

companies and medical practices, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Master Participation Agreement with Crestline Investors, Inc ("Crestline"). Crestline's investment will be funded through its Opportunity Fund III, a credit fund that seeksto take advantage of dislocations and inefficiencies in the primary and secondary credit markets in North America and Europe. The fund provides sub-capital solutions, including direct lending, and focuses on under-served or capital constrained asset classes.

"We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Crestline as they have a significant understanding of and presence in the alternative lending space," said Karl Kipke, CEO of HealthGrowth Capital. "Healthcare businesses need working, expansion and acquisition capital that provide desirable risk-adjusted returns. This agreement with Crestline Investors will give us the financial bandwidth to take HealthGrowth Capital to the next level."

"HealthGrowth Capital provides critical financial options to healthcare companies as they navigate a challenging operating and credit environment," said Chris Semple, Managing Director, Crestline Investors, Inc. "HealthGrowth's team of professionals have deep knowledge and expertise in understanding the financial needs of this vertical market and we are excited to be involved with their growth."

About Crestline Investor. IncCrestline Investors, Inc., founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, is an institutional alternative investment management firm. Crestline specializes in credit and opportunistic investments, including financing and restructuring solutions for mature private equity funds. In addition, the firm manages a multi-PM equity market-neutral hedge fund, and provides beta and hedging solutions for institutional clients. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the company maintains affiliate offices in New York City, Chicago, London, Toronto and Tokyo.

About HealthGrowth Capital, LLCHealthGrowth Capital, LLC, based in Austin, Texas is a leading alternative specialty lender to healthcare companies and medical practices.

