Health Canada Grants MOVES® SLC™ Medical Device Licence

Tuesday, February 6, 2018 Medical Gadgets
TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornhill Medical has received notification from Health Canada that the MOVES® SLC™ Portable

Emergency Life Support System has received an amended Medical Device Licence. This approval expands the capabilities of the current MOVES® SLC™ system, including Pediatric Settings, Expanded Patient Monitoring Modes, New Ventilator Modes and a Remote
Monitoring and Control Interface.

"The Health Canada approval represents a significant milestone in the development of our emergency medical device portfolio. The MOVES® SLC™ has been tested in extreme conditions of temperature, altitude, shock, vibration, EMC, sand, dust and rain. It has also been fully evaluated by the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory at Ft. Rucker (USAARL). As such, the MOVES® SLC™ is the ideal solution for disaster relief, medevac transportation and overflow ICU situations," stated Kipton Lade, president and CEO of Thornhill Medical.

About MOVES® SLC™

The MOVES® SLC™ Portable Emergency Life Support System is the world's first and only system with a built-in oxygen concentrator. It extracts oxygen from the air to deliver 85 percent FiO2 concentrations for ventilated patients, without the need for O2 tanks. This helps make the MOVES® SLC™ system 50 percent smaller and 60 percent lighter than standard portable life support systems currently in use.

MOVES® SLC™ includes a critical care ventilator, an oxygen concentrator, a suction system and a comprehensive patient vital signs monitoring module.

About Thornhill Medical

The MOVES® SLC™ Portable Emergency Life Support System is designed and manufactured at Thornhill Medical's ISO 13485-certified facility in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company develops and manufactures innovative healthcare devices. The founder, Dr. Joseph Fisher, is a world-renowned research scientist in the field of anesthesiology and cardiovascular intensive care. Since its spin-off from the University Health Network in 2003, Thornhill Medical has built upon Dr. Fisher's expertise in developing compact mobile emergency respiration and anesthesia devices. Our full story can be found on our website - www.thornhillmedical.com.

Media Contact

Kipton LadePresident & CEOThornhill Medical(416) 597-1325klade@thornhillmedical.com

