Health AI Startup Medial EarlySign Raises $30M to Help Healthcare Organizations Prioritize Patient Populations for Most Effective Intervention

The funding highlights Medial EarlySign's position as the leading healthcare AI company that can leverage existing blood test results and Electronic Health Record (EHR) data to provide precise insights to HCOs as they determine the best approach to improving patients' health.

"There is an incredible volume of meaningful routine healthcare data. Yet, while these data are electronically stored and available, they are still underutilized, and providers can glean much more actionable intelligence from it," said Ori Geva, Co-founder and CEO of Medial EarlySign. "This is where Medial EarlySign comes in. Our unparalleled expertise in these data and predictive health technology allows us to provide valuable insights and create improved actionable opportunities for early intervention, improved decision making, more effective care management, and physician and patient empowerment. This funding will allow us to further broaden our suite of solutions, and expand clinical research and global implementations of our clinically-supported technology. The insights we enable could bring added value to almost every interaction with the patient, with the potential to positively impact millions of lives."

Medial EarlySign's machine-learning based models analyze dozens of factors residing in EHRs, including laboratory tests results, demographics, medication and diagnostic codes, to predict individuals at high risk of developing specific illnesses and to optimize care. The company is developing a suite of predictive models and algorithmic calculators to help healthcare organizations accurately stratify individuals, provide personalized insights to enhance decision making and create actionable opportunities for early intervention to delay – or even prevent – progression of illness, improving patient outcomes while reducing overall costs.

"All major players in the healthcare ecosystem, including payers, providers and large employers, are realizing the impact big data and focused analytics can have on their bottom lines, as well as on the well-being of their patients," said Dr. Yair C. Schindel, Managing Partner at aMoon. "Medial EarlySign is the perfect algorithm powerhouse to deliver that type of impact and save not only tremendous amounts of money, but also lives. We feel fortunate to be partnering with the world class team at Medial and look forward to contributing to the company's success."

Medial EarlySign is in ongoing clinical data studies with more than 20 million patients in 14 leading institutions around the world. The company's platform is already in clinical practice, and has been supported by peer-reviewed research published by internationally recognized health organizations and hospitals, including Kaiser Permanente, Oxford University, Maccabi Healthcare Services and others.

About Medial EarlySign Medial EarlySign's advanced AI-based algorithm platform helps healthcare organizations accurately stratify populations to optimize care for individuals and prevent or delay serious health conditions, by leveraging routine blood test results, and common labs and EHR data. The company creates actionable opportunities for better clinical decision making and early intervention to improve patient outcomes, focus financial resources, and reduce overall costs. Medial EarlySign is developing a suite of AlgoMarker™ stratification models to address a variety of illnesses including cancers, diabetes and associated complications and other life-threatening conditions. The company's platform has been supported by peer-reviewed research published by internationally recognized health organizations and hospitals. Founded in 2009, Medial EarlySign is headquartered in Kfar Malal, Israel. For more information, please visit www.earlysign.com.

About aMoon:aMoon is a leading Israeli life sciences venture fund which invests globally in disruptive healthcare ventures. The aMoon team is passionate about building successful businesses and helping Israeli digital health, biopharma and medical technology companies realize their potential.aMoon partners with management teams dedicated to accelerating cures for the world's most life-threatening conditions and those providing solutions for global healthcare's biggest cost drivers. For more information, visit https://amoon.fund/.

