Hartford HealthCare Sees Early Cost Reduction with Stanson Clinical Decision Support and Analytics

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanson Health, a health technology company supporting medical providers

Connecticut

in real time at the point of medical decision-making, today announced Hartford HealthCare, an integrated health system in, has experienced immediate impact from its clinical decision support (CDS) tools. With the Stanson Health platform, Hartford HealthCare providers have access to validated, evidence-based recommendations that use patient-specific data to help clinicians make better treatment decisions for their patients. In addition to the improved clinical outcomes, Stanson Health's CDS enables significant financial savings to be achieved.

"Because of the potential to reduce risk to our patients, we chose to turn on Stanson Health's blood transfusion intervention," said Hartford HealthCare's Dr. Spencer Erman, Vice President and Chief Medical Informatics Officer. "Our physicians responded really well and in 45 days we prevented over 250 unnecessary transfusions. Early results show our physicians have almost a 50% follow rate and this one intervention is annualizing over $1 million in savings. Also, we were able to use Stanson's analytics to gain additional insight that will guide on our ongoing educational outreach to nurses and providers on the impact of inappropriate use of blood products and telemetry. These early wins are just scratching the surface of what we hope to do with Stanson."

The Stanson Health platform can be rapidly deployed to:

Reduce alert fatigue and clinician burnout

Improve quality and patient satisfaction

Hardwire cost-reducing behaviors

"Stanson successfully integrated their product into our EMR and we did not have to change our clinical process or workflow to accommodate their interventions," said Hartford HealthCare's Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Richard Shirey. "We are encouraged by the early results and are beginning to realize the power of real-time clinical decision support to help care teams make the best treatment choices for our patients."

"Hartford HealthCare is committed to their patients and clearly understands the benefits of reducing unnecessary treatment and its associated costs," said Stanson Health Chief Commercial Operations Officer Ryan Nellis. "We are thrilled to see our Clinical Decision Support solutions support Hartford HealthCare physicians to provide high-value healthcare services."

About Stanson HealthStanson Health, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is leading the way in developing next-generation Clinical Decision Support solutions. Stanson provides EHR-integrated real-time interventions optimized for use in the provider's clinical workflow. These interventions support health systems with important initiatives such as MACRA, Medicare Advantage Star, Antibiotic Stewardship, Opioid Management, PAMA, Choosing Wisely, and more. Combined with relevant analytics, Stanson solutions safely guide physician decisions toward the elimination of unnecessary or inappropriate care and help improve the quality of care. Stanson clients operate more than 350 hospitals and support more than 115,000 providers. Visit us at www.stansonhealth.com.

About Hartford HealthCareHartford HealthCare is Connecticut's most comprehensive healthcare network. Our fully integrated health system includes a tertiary-care teaching hospital, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, three community hospitals, the state's most extensive behavioral health network, a large multispecialty physician group, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, a large physical therapy and rehabilitation network and an accountable care organization. Through its institute model, Hartford HealthCare offers the highest standards of care for cancer, heart and vascular services, neuroscience, orthopedics and urology. Visit us at www.hartfordhealthcare.org

