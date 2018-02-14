medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Hartford HealthCare Sees Early Cost Reduction with Stanson Clinical Decision Support and Analytics

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 Clinical Trials News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Health Technology Company Helps Hardwire Cost-Saving Behavior

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanson Health, a health technology company supporting medical providers

in real time at the point of medical decision-making, today announced Hartford HealthCare, an integrated health system in Connecticut, has experienced immediate impact from its clinical decision support (CDS) tools.  With the Stanson Health platform, Hartford HealthCare providers have access to validated, evidence-based recommendations that use patient-specific data to help clinicians make better treatment decisions for their patients. In addition to the improved clinical outcomes, Stanson Health's CDS enables significant financial savings to be achieved. 

"Because of the potential to reduce risk to our patients, we chose to turn on Stanson Health's blood transfusion intervention," said Hartford HealthCare's Dr. Spencer Erman, Vice President and Chief Medical Informatics Officer. "Our physicians responded really well and in 45 days we prevented over 250 unnecessary transfusions. Early results show our physicians have almost a 50% follow rate and this one intervention is annualizing over $1 million in savings.  Also, we were able to use Stanson's analytics to gain additional insight that will guide on our ongoing educational outreach to nurses and providers on the impact of inappropriate use of blood products and telemetry. These early wins are just scratching the surface of what we hope to do with Stanson."

The Stanson Health platform can be rapidly deployed to:

  • Reduce alert fatigue and clinician burnout
  • Improve quality and patient satisfaction
  • Hardwire cost-reducing behaviors

"Stanson successfully integrated their product into our EMR and we did not have to change our clinical process or workflow to accommodate their interventions," said Hartford HealthCare's Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Richard Shirey. "We are encouraged by the early results and are beginning to realize the power of real-time clinical decision support to help care teams make the best treatment choices for our patients."

"Hartford HealthCare is committed to their patients and clearly understands the benefits of reducing unnecessary treatment and its associated costs," said Stanson Health Chief Commercial Operations Officer Ryan Nellis. "We are thrilled to see our Clinical Decision Support solutions support Hartford HealthCare physicians to provide high-value healthcare services."

About Stanson HealthStanson Health, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is leading the way in developing next-generation Clinical Decision Support solutions. Stanson provides EHR-integrated real-time interventions optimized for use in the provider's clinical workflow. These interventions support health systems with important initiatives such as MACRA, Medicare Advantage Star, Antibiotic Stewardship, Opioid Management, PAMA, Choosing Wisely, and more. Combined with relevant analytics, Stanson solutions safely guide physician decisions toward the elimination of unnecessary or inappropriate care and help improve the quality of care. Stanson clients operate more than 350 hospitals and support more than 115,000 providers. Visit us at www.stansonhealth.com.  

About Hartford HealthCareHartford HealthCare is Connecticut's most comprehensive healthcare network. Our fully integrated health system includes a tertiary-care teaching hospital, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, three community hospitals, the state's most extensive behavioral health network, a large multispecialty physician group, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, a large physical therapy and rehabilitation network and an accountable care organization. Through its institute model, Hartford HealthCare offers the highest standards of care for cancer, heart and vascular services, neuroscience, orthopedics and urology. Visit us at www.hartfordhealthcare.org

CONTACT: Ryan Nellis, 612-865-7742, ryan.nellis@stansonhealth.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hartford-healthcare-sees-early-cost-reduction-with-stanson-clinical-decision-support-and-analytics-300598369.html

SOURCE Stanson Health



You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.