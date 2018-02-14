medindia
Hallwang Clinic - Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Saved a Young Mum's Life

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 General News
DORNSTETTEN, Germany, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On February 5th, ITV invited

a young lady, called Gemma Nuttall, to share her tragic story with the rest of the world. 29-year-old Gemma was diagnosed with an aggressive type of ovarian cancer whilst being pregnant with her first child.

To

save the unborn child, Gemma only started treatment after the child's birth. Chemotherapy initially showed success, but unfortunately one year later Gemma had a relapse with brain metastases - and only given six months to live by the NHS.

But that is not where the story ends. With Kate Winslet's and Leonardo DiCaprio's support she was able to come to the Hallwang clinic - a small, private clinic in the Black Forest Region of Germany. It is a clinic that has established advanced cutting-edge diagnostic tools to analyze tumor tissues and offers its patients targeted, combined cancer immunotherapy.

As seen on TV and in the newspaper, this young lady went with her mother to the Hallwang Clinic and started cancer immunotherapy. 9 months later, she is alive and strong. In complete remission. According to a number of personal patients' reports on the Hallwang Clinic Facebook page, the clinic offers modern treatment options for cancer patients in a caring and patient-oriented setting. Treatments are based on modern, thorough diagnostic procedures that dissect the tumor's characteristics. Following the many positive reports published by successfully treated patients, the clinic is now receiving patients' requests from all over the world expressing the wish to get treated in that little town of Germany.

To see the video click on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gyYMcPG7V8&t=163s or read the story here https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/kate-winslet-surprises-miracle-cancer-11973038 To learn more about the clinic and its patients refer to http://www.hallwang-clinic.com/

About Hallwang Private Oncology Clinic 

Hallwang Private Oncology Clinic is situated in the lovely Black Forest of Southern Germany, and offers a range of personalised treatment strategies tailored to meet the patient´s individual needs as part of a comprehensive treatment program. The Hallwang Private Oncology Clinic is one of the leading establishments in integrated cancer therapy.

The mission of the Hallwang Clinic is to design a personalized treatment plan for every patient.

The Hallwang Clinic is a private oncology clinic specialized in personalized treatment strategies, especially in cancer medicine. A special focus is immunotherapy. Treatment concepts are based on comprehensive and modern diagnostics.

To find out more about the Hallwang Clinic, anyone interested can contact the clinic itself, visit the Hallwang Clinic home page http://www.hallwang-clinic.com/, or follow the clinic on Facebook and Twitter.

On the Hallwang private clinic Facebook page you will also find reviews of patients and news from the research.

Company Contact

Hallwang Clinic GmbH Maike Luz Silberwaldstr. 34 72280 Dornstetten Phone: + 49-7443-964-240 E-Mail: info@hallwang-clinic.com

Web: www.hallwang-clinic.com

SOURCE Hallwang Clinic GmbH



