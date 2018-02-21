Hackensack Meridian Health Rolling Out Connexient's MediNav to Multiple Sites

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization

that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network inis expanding its deployment of Connexient'ssolution for Digital Wayfinding and Indoor Navigation to additionallocations in 2018.

Hackensack Meridian Health, comprised of 16 hospitals, initially deployed MediNav successfully at the Hackensack University Medical Center in Bergen County, NJ as an integrated component within its HMH Well mobile application. It is now rolling out MediNav to its Jersey Shore and Ocean Medical campuses, with plans to ultimately cover all sites in the network. In this next phase of deployment, Hackensack Meridian Health is also planning to weave together the Epic MyChart SDK and appointment scheduling solution with MediNav's indoor navigation and location services to provide personalized, location-based "e-checkins" and other features that will enrich Patient Experience and reduce missed or late appointments.

From Bergen to Atlantic counties, Hackensack Meridian Health has 16 hospitals, more than 160 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers and skilled nursing centers.

"MediNav's wayfinding solution is an innovative way to support our commitment to providing the highest quality, human-centered care," said Nancy Corcoran-Davidoff, Chief Experience Officer and Executive Vice President at Hackensack Medical Health. "It's an effective tool that helps our patients, their families and guests to experience a well-orchestrated visit."

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with Hackensack Meridian Health at their Jersey Shore and Ocean Medical facilities," commented Joe Motta, Connexient's President and Co-Founder. "HMH's robust network coupled with their commitment to world class patient experience and healthcare transformation makes this one of our most exciting deployments."

About Hackensack Meridian:

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean Counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children's hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune, 11 community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 160 patient care location throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center which is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

About Connexient

Connexient (www.connexient.com) provides innovative Indoor Mapping, Navigation and Location-based Services hospitals and healthcare networks with large, complex buildings and campuses. The MediNav™ Navigator Edition Patient Experience solution helps to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, reduce missed or late appointments and improve HCAHPS scores.

More than just a mobile app, Connexient's mission and vision is to navigation-enable Enterprise IT. The Connexient Mobile Application SDKs and Web APIs enable its clients to integrate its rich, navigation quality indoor maps and location-based services across Enterprise IT in areas such as asset tracking, staff and patient flow, facility management, safety and security and more, with use cases that bring compelling value to users and direct ROI in capturing lost revenue, reducing costs and increasing operational efficiency and intelligence.

